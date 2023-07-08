Watch Our Brand New, Pop Star-Filled TV Advert Here

8 July 2023, 17:02

Play Capital | The UK’s No.1 Hit Music Station 💙

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Niall Horan and more of your favourite artists feature in our brand new ad.

Our brand new TV advert is here and you can watch it at the top of this page!

Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Jonas Brothers, Stormzy, Niall Horan, Anne-Marie, Tom Grennan, RAYE, ArrDee, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Adam Lambert & more star in our new campaign, ‘Play Capital’.

The 30-second film will debut during Sunday's Love Island on ITV1 and it will continue to broadcast across the UK for the next four weeks on ITV1, ITV2, ITVBe, ITVX, Channel 4, and Sky.

It will also be shown in cinemas ahead of new releases including the hotly anticipated Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Ashley Tabor-King OBE, Global’s Founder and Executive President, said: “I’m so proud of the teams at Global for producing this brilliant ‘Play Capital’ advertising campaign in-house, our first made entirely by Globallers. The energy and passion for the brand shines through and truly celebrates Capital and its unique ability to connect fans to the artists they love.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

