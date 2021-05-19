Too Hot To Handle Season 2 Has A Start Date

Too Hot to Handle series 2 starts in June. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Too Hot to Handle series 2 has a start date confirmed!

Netflix’s steamiest dating series Too Hot to Handle is coming back for series two, and the new season’s start date has finally been announced.

Too Hot to Handle series 2 begins on 23 June, so it's literally just around the corner!

Netflix also revealed the date of the ‘final episodes’ as 30 June.

Too Hot to Handle was our 2020 summer addiction. Picture: Netflix

In a teaser trailer, voiceover for the show Desiree Burch said a brand new batch of singletons will be heading to a new retreat.

The contestants’ live-in AI robot Lana, who sees EVERYTHING, is also returning.

Too Hot to Handle series one was a massive success, with cast members Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey falling for each other on the show and keeping viewers hooked as they hilariously tried and failed to resist temptation.

Fans of the first season will know that the show works by putting a bunch of sexy singletons in a gorgeous villa – a bit like Love Island – but the catch is if they kiss or do anything x-rated the cast’s prize fund reduces each time.

The tension brings so much drama, a lot of awkwardness, and a lot of love all at the same time.

