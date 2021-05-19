Too Hot To Handle Season 2 Has A Start Date

19 May 2021, 13:22 | Updated: 19 May 2021, 13:27

Too Hot to Handle series 2 starts in June
Too Hot to Handle series 2 starts in June. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Too Hot to Handle series 2 has a start date confirmed!

Netflix’s steamiest dating series Too Hot to Handle is coming back for series two, and the new season’s start date has finally been announced.

Too Hot to Handle series 2 begins on 23 June, so it's literally just around the corner!

5 Reasons Selling Sunset Isn’t As Fake As You Think

Netflix also revealed the date of the ‘final episodes’ as 30 June.

Too Hot to Handle was our 2020 summer addiction
Too Hot to Handle was our 2020 summer addiction. Picture: Netflix

In a teaser trailer, voiceover for the show Desiree Burch said a brand new batch of singletons will be heading to a new retreat.

The contestants’ live-in AI robot Lana, who sees EVERYTHING, is also returning.

Too Hot to Handle series one was a massive success, with cast members Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey falling for each other on the show and keeping viewers hooked as they hilariously tried and failed to resist temptation.

Too Hot to Handle series 2 begins in June
Too Hot to Handle series 2 begins in June. Picture: Netflix

Fans of the first season will know that the show works by putting a bunch of sexy singletons in a gorgeous villa – a bit like Love Island – but the catch is if they kiss or do anything x-rated the cast’s prize fund reduces each time.

The tension brings so much drama, a lot of awkwardness, and a lot of love all at the same time.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Niall Horan is said to be recording music at the same studio Harry Styles made 'Fine Line'

Niall Horan Is Recording Music At The Same Studio Harry Styles Made ‘Fine Line’

An Ariana Grande fan made a bizarre edit of her with a baby bump

Why The Internet Thinks Ariana Grande Is Pregnant

Exclusive
Anne-Marie and Niall Horan are challenging Capital Breakfast to a game of Fore-feit Golf

Submit Your Challenges For Anne-Marie & Niall Horan's Fore-feit Golf!

Was One Direction the inspiration behind Harry Styles' 'Watermelon Sugar'?

Did One Direction Inspire Harry Styles’ ‘Watermelon Sugar’?

Seann Walsh said his Strictly scandal 'ruined his life'

Seann Walsh Claims Strictly Kiss With Katya Jones ‘Ruined His Life’

Celebrities like Demi Lovato and Sam Smith are being vocal about their pronouns

Gender Pronouns Explained And Why They're So Important To Get Right

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Coldplay teased that they're releasing another album

WATCH: Coldplay Confirm Upcoming Ninth Studio Album

Exclusive
Doja Cat seemingly confirmed a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion

WATCH: Doja Cat Implies That She's Definitely Collaborating With Megan Thee Stallion

Exclusive
YUNGBLUD hinted at a collaboration with Avril Lavigne

WATCH: YUNGBLUD Confirms Collaboration With Avril Lavigne

Exclusive
Lil Nas X teased a collaboration with Rihanna

WATCH: Is Rihanna Remixing Lil Nas X's 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'?

Exclusive
KSI is bringing an alphorn to his upcoming tour

WATCH: KSI Has A REALLY WEIRD Surprise For His Tour

Exclusive
Olly Alexander explained why Years & Years became a solo project

WATCH: Olly Alexander Explains Why Years & Years Became A Solo Project