The Greatest Dancer Production Had To Be Halted After Oti Mabuse ‘Had A Meltdown’ Over New Format

Oti Mabuse 'had a meltdown' over a new twist in The Greatest Dancer. Picture: BBC

Production on The Greatest Dancer was paused after Oti Mabuse broke down in tears over the new twist in the show.

BBC One series The Greatest Dancer returns to our screens in January, with Cheryl, Matthew Morrison, and Oti Mabuse returning as captains, with the new addition of Todrick Hall.

Series two introduces a new format, which sees one judge allowed to pick a ‘dancer of the day’ that guarantees entry into the live shows each episode.

Saffron Barker And AJ Pritchard Reveal They Begged Strictly Bosses To Let Them Skip The Samba

However, the huge responsibility took its toll on Strictly Come Dancing star Oti, who got so upset over the decision the production crew had to halt filming.

The Greatest Dancer returns 4 January. Picture: BBC

Todrick told The Metro: “It was very stressful, so I really tried to make a decision that I felt was going to be the strongest decision and imagining their story and what I would be thinking if I were sitting at home because I’m kind of in a way, giving myself the permission to judge for everybody who was at home watching.

“But in comparison to Oti… I mean she was acting like Mufasa [from the Lion King] just died twice!” he joked.

“She was going through it… we had to stop production for a while to get her off the ground.”

He continued: “I mean it was very like Jack had just drifted to the ocean and Rose let go.”

Giving her own version of events on the situation, Cheryl told the Daily Star: “She went into full meltdown.”

Cheryl also revealed there were “some rows” throughout filming, claiming: “Oti tries to hide the photos of some of the people who auditioned earlier so you’d forget about them.

“She’s a dirty player. I’m just being honest.”

Oti won the 2019 series, with young contemporary dancer, Ellie, who danced during this year’s Strictly Come Dancing as part of her prize.

The 2020 series will see the introduction of Love Island star Curtis Pritchard as the show’s receptionist, meeting the contestants before they take to the stage.

The Greatest Dancer returns on 4 January on BBC One.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News