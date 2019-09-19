Who Is Presenting The Circle? Emma Willis Has Replaced Maya Jama And Alice Levine As Host For Series 2

Emma Willis will host Series 2. Picture: Channel 4

Who is presenting Series 2 of The Circle?

The Circle will return on Tuesday 24th September. But who is presenting it?

Who is the host?

Emma Willis will be taking over as host of Series 2 of The Circle, replacing Maya Jama and Alice Levine.

Opening up about landing the gig, the former Big Brother presenter said: “I’m delighted to be part of something incredibly relevant and can’t wait to see how mischievous people are prepared to be for £100,000.”

Why where Maya Jama and Alice Levine replaced?

According to reports, producers wanted to ‘bring in one of the big guns’, hence why Emma Willis was signed up.

A source told a tabloid: “The producers decided to bring in one of the big guns in Emma.

“She will host a big launch event, and front a live show on a Friday.”

What is the difference between Big Brother and The Circle?

Unlike Big Brother, the contestants on The Circle never meet and can only communicate via social media. Players can choose to be completely themselves or they can make up a whole new persona, hence the show’s tagline: ‘anyone can be anyone’.