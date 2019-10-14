‘This Isn’t Love Island!’ The Circle’s Viewers ‘Annoyed’ As Beth And Jack AKA Joyce Share Kiss

14 October 2019, 16:57

The Circle viewers were not impressed.
The Circle viewers were not impressed. Picture: channel 4

The Circle’s Beth and Jack finally snogged on Sunday night’s episode of the hit Channel 4 show.

The Circle’s Beth and Jack have been flirting up a storm ever since they teamed up to play 62-year-old Catfish, Joyce.

And on Sunday night’s episode, the pair finally kissed after a week of cuddling up to one another on the sofa.

What Is The Circle? Channel 4's 'Big Brother' Catfish Reality Show Hosted By Emma Willis

However, fans of the show weren’t impressed with them and took to Twitter to complain.

One wrote: “Jack & Beth kiss on tonight’s #TheCircle.. thats me not watching tonight this isn’t god damn Love Island.”

Another added: “I think Jack and Beth are on the wrong show.”

Sunday night's episode ended on a huge cliff hanger as Secret Influencer, Woody, headed to block one of the contestants.

Woody has been suspicious about 'Joyce' and is also convinced that 'Josh' AKA Busayo is a catfish.

Tune in tonight at 10pm on Channel 4 to find out who he sends packing!

> Download Our App For All The Latest News On The Circle

Hot On Capital

James Charles has made a mini version of his original Morphe palette

James Charles’ New Morphe Palette Faces Backlash As He Creates Mini Version Of Original Product
Ariana Grande, Normani & Nicki Minaj dropping 'Bad To You'.

Ariana Grande, Normani & Nicki Minaj Team Up For Charlie's Angel Soundtrack 'Bad To You'

Ariana Grande

Halsey praises stan Twitter.

Halsey Has Been Standing Up For Stan Twitter & Fans Are Getting Emotional
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are hotting up

Miley Cyrus’ Boyfriend Cody Simpson Is Releasing A Song Inspired By Their New Relationship

Miley Cyrus

Harry Styles gave evidence from behind a screen.

Harry Styles Appears In Court As Homeless Man Accused Of Stalking Him Is Found Guilty