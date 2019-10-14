‘This Isn’t Love Island!’ The Circle’s Viewers ‘Annoyed’ As Beth And Jack AKA Joyce Share Kiss

The Circle viewers were not impressed. Picture: channel 4

The Circle’s Beth and Jack finally snogged on Sunday night’s episode of the hit Channel 4 show.

The Circle’s Beth and Jack have been flirting up a storm ever since they teamed up to play 62-year-old Catfish, Joyce.

And on Sunday night’s episode, the pair finally kissed after a week of cuddling up to one another on the sofa.

However, fans of the show weren’t impressed with them and took to Twitter to complain.

One wrote: “Jack & Beth kiss on tonight’s #TheCircle.. thats me not watching tonight this isn’t god damn Love Island.”

Another added: “I think Jack and Beth are on the wrong show.”

Me when #thecircle keeps trying to force this Jack & Beth showmance. pic.twitter.com/LOpDw5GTIC — Nicole! 2.0 (@mademetoxic) October 13, 2019

The whole of the UK when Jack and Beth kissed #thecircle pic.twitter.com/NiDCgiCket — Danny 🇬🇧🇨🇾 / 🇨🇾🇵🇹🇨🇭🇲🇹🇦🇿🇲🇰🇷🇸🇮🇹 (@EscDannyj) October 13, 2019

Why are they even bothering with including the 2 second kiss and bed times between jack and Beth? Literally no one cares about those two potatoes getting it on, them and their fickle “romance” adds exactly zero to #thecircle — Hannah Brown (@SexySexerson) October 14, 2019

We don’t want romance on the circle this isn’t love island !! Especially not Beth and jack I want to be sick #TheCircle — hels (@heltothej) October 13, 2019

Sunday night's episode ended on a huge cliff hanger as Secret Influencer, Woody, headed to block one of the contestants.

Woody has been suspicious about 'Joyce' and is also convinced that 'Josh' AKA Busayo is a catfish.

Tune in tonight at 10pm on Channel 4 to find out who he sends packing!

