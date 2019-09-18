The Circle: How Do I Apply For The Channel 4 Series?

The Circle returns in September. Picture: Channel 4

Everything we know about the application process for the show where 'anyone can be anyone'…

The Circle will return for Series 2 on September 24th!

Channel 4 has previously announced that the second series will see the show become more mischievous increasing the gameplay, drama and jeopardy.

Viewers will also be given greater control and increased interactivity with the game. They will be able to influence how the contestants play – leading to unexpected and surprising consequences.

The Circle, Season 2: How To Apply And Everything Else You Need To Know

How do I apply?

The UK and USA applications are currently closed. However, you can apply for France and Brazil.

The Circle application. Picture: Twitter

What does my application need?

To increase your chances of being successful, you should include a video in your application. However, this isn’t compulsory.

In the video, you must:

1. Tell them about yourself.

2. Why you want to be on The Circle.

3. What your game plan would be.

What if I change my mind about my application?

If you didn’t initially submit a video, applicants can add one by emailing a 1-minute video to: thecircle@studiolambert.com.

If you decided that you want to switch up your game plan, you can send over the new one to the same email address.

The Circle application. Picture: Twitter

What are the rules?

You must be 18 years or older to apply for the show.

When will auditions and filming take place?

Auditions and filming started in June 2019, and will run until November.

You must have stated the dates that you can't do on your application.

When will I be contacted?

Successful candidates this time around were contacted by a member of the team between May and August 2019.

However, not everyone is contacted due to the high volume of applicants.

Channel 4 are yet to confirm a series 3, but keep an eye out on their website if you want to be a part of it.

> Grab Our App For The Latest News And Gossip On Your Fave Shows!