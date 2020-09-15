The Broken Hearts Gallery Soundtrack Including Little Mix And Miley Cyrus

Broken Hearts Gallery has an indie/pop soundtrack. Picture: Broken Hearts Gallery

The Broken Hearts Gallery is the romcom we all needed to fill the Kissing Booth-shaped hole in our lives.

Selena Gomez was executive producer on The Broken Hearts Gallery, while the director was Gossip Girl writer Natalie Krinsky, so it’s no surprise the film was given an addictive soundtrack.

The new movie stars Stranger Things actor Dacre Montgomery and rising star Geraldine Viswanathan playing Nick and Lucy as they start a gallery where people can leave mementos of past relationships behind them.

The fun romantic soundtrack includes a lot of big hits as well as Indie songs to provide the backdrop to Lucy’s relatable heartache.

Here are all the songs included on The Broken Hearts Gallery soundtrack…

'I Remember' - Betty Who

'Best Tears' - The Happy Fits

'Glow' - Western Bells

'Killer' - Kali Uchis

'Bull by the Horns' - New Thing

'New Things' - DAAAM! X Femme

'Odd Mistake' - Konradsen

'Daisy Ice Cream EDM' - Written by Michael Tavera

'Magic' - Zhao

'Rebel' - Headband

'As Long as the Skies Are Blue' - Danielle Parente

'Where Have I Been All This Time?' - John Chuck and the Class

'Ode to Artifice' - Samia

'I Just Die in Your Arms Tonight' - Cutting Crew

'Birthday' - Reem

'Party in the USA' - Miley Cyrus

'Sweet But Psycho' - Ava Max

'everything i wanted' - Billie Eilish

'Don't Go Breaking My Heart' - Elton John with Kiki Dee

'On That' - Headband

'Blackbird' - Kinley

'When I Fall' - Megha Maan

'Masterpiece' - Big Thief

'Una Trieste' - Music Beyond

'J Station' - Adult Mom

'Don't Go Breaking My Heart' - Q-Tip, Demi Lovato

'Woman Like Me (Banx & Ranx Remix) - Little Mix

'What Does My Love' - Wild Yaks

'First Love/Late Spring' - Mitski

'Young and in Love (Sam de Jong Remix)' - Ingrid Michaelson

'Emotions' - by Ashley Dow

