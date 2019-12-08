Strictly Come Dancing Judge Shirley Ballas’ Comment About Kelvin Fletcher's 'Woodpecker' Leaves Fans In Hysterics

Shirley Ballas commented on Kelvin Fletcher's 'woodpecker'. Picture: BBC

Shirley Ballas’ remark about Kelvin Fletcher’s ‘woodpecker’ left Strictly Come Dancing viewers in stitches.

Strictly Come Dancing fans weren’t so sure what Shirley Ballas meant when she referred to Kelvin Fletcher’s ‘woodpecker’ but, naturally, they assumed she was referring to something crude.

The head judge was, of course, referring to a specific dance move, but Strictly fans didn’t immediately know this and rushed to Twitter to share their shock at her comment.

Even her fellow judges, Craig Revel-Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Bruno Tonioli were howling.

Such a relief my woodpecker was noticed.

Well, it was colder than normal in that studio!

😂😜



Team #Floti 💃🕺 ❤️ Shirley 😍#Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing #Strictly2019 pic.twitter.com/273NAPuKpw — Kelvin Fletcher (@kelvin_fletcher) December 8, 2019

“Shirley Ballas is the embodiment of the UK public when she says she loves Kelvin’s woodpecker,” one tweeted, as another said: “Haha so funny woodpecker!”

“Life goals right there… Shirley Ballas appreciating your woodpecker and your pendulum swings,” laughed a third, as a fourth joked: “What was that about Kelvin’s woodpecker, Shirl?”

Meanwhile, Shirley had her fellow judges in stitches after they attempted to keep a straight face.

Kelvin later responded to Shirley’s outrageous comment by joking on Twitter: “Such a relief my woodpecker was noticed. Well, it was colder than normal in that studio!”

The semi-final was a huge night for the Emmerdale actor, as he soared to the top of the leaderboard with straight tens from the judges.

Saturday marked the first time the remaining couples had to perform two new dances, with Kelvin and Oti leaving the judges in awe as he scooped heaps of praise for both his Quickstep and the Paso Doble.

Sunday night’s results marks the last dance-off of the 2019 series before the final next weekend.

Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden were just below Kelvin on the leaderboard, followed by Emma Barton and Anton Du Beke and Chris Ramsey and Karen Hauer.

