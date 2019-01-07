Fans Are Convinced Strictly Come Dancing’s Joe Sugg And Dianne Buswell Are Engaged

7 January 2019, 16:13

Strictly’s Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have sparked engagement rumours
Strictly’s Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have sparked engagement rumours. Picture: Instagram

Strictly’s Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have sent fans into meltdown over their latest Instagram post.

After months of speculation Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell finally confirmed their relationship on Instagram and now fans are convinced they're engaged.

Here’s Why Joe Sugg Is Refusing To Support Dianne Buswell In The Next Strictly Come Dancing

The Strictly Come Dancing stars shared a loved-up snap captioned “Last day of chillin with this one before we start the tour!”

However, eagle-eyed fans were more interested in what Dianne had on her finger.

Flooding the comments, one asked: “Is she wearing an engagement ring!!!????”

Another kept it smooth by saying: “Is that a ring I see?” alongside some emoji eyes.

One commenter simply seemed out of the loop with: “wait, they’re dating?”

Joe and Dianne became a couple after the show when Joe shared an Instagram post saying: "I may not have won the glitter ball, but I’ve won something a million times more special."

The two have quickly become couple goals and inseparable after spending a luxury £2,850 weekend getaway together, karaoke nights, and vlogs all in the last month.

Joe and Dianne have yet to respond to the rumours but will be heading on the Strictly Come Dancing tour soon.

