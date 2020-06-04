Shirley Ballas Says Strictly Come Dancing 2020 Could See Couples ‘Distant Dancing’

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 will see a lot of changes. Picture: PA

Shirley Ballas is ’99 per cent sure’ Strictly Come Dancing 2020 will go ahead with a new format, possibly even ‘distant dancing’.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is going to look a lot different this year due to the ongoing pandemic, with the celebrities involved likely having to do ‘distant dancing’ according to head judge Shirley Ballas.

Speaking on Loose Women, Shirley said the series is looking positive to go ahead, but there will be a lot of changes in place.

Shirley said: “I spoke to the executive producer Sarah and I'm 99 per cent sure that the show will go on in some format. So of course it's been in ongoing discussions, and they will find a way to do it."

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will be hosting a very different Strictly this year. Picture: PA

She added: "I did send an example of 'distancing dancing' so you can do that, little bit more difficult, more challenging, but interesting.

"I am absolutely positive that they will bring the best show that they can, I couldn't imagine the autumn and winter months without the show, the glitz, the glamour."

Close-contact dancing could be no more on Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: PA

Distant dancing may be part of a string of changes made to the show, after it was reported the Blackpool stage of the competition had been axed as well as the live audience and the group dances.

A source told the Daily Star in May: “It will be a very different show this year. A lot of the things fans love have been dropped.

“Group dances and a studio audience just can’t happen with social distancing. Cancelling the Blackpool weekend was not an easy decision. But doing it in the current climate is too difficult. It isn’t worth doing if there won’t be a crowd.”

It comes after BBC boss Charlotte Moore told The Times they were looking into drastic measures in an attempt to keep the show going ahead.

She explained conversations were being had on whether to test the dancers for coronavirus and production crew before filming, and whether to quarantine the contestants at the start of the series.

