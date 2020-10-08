Strictly Come Dancing’s HRVY Is Covid Free One Week After Testing Positive

HRVY has tested negative after a week with coronavirus. Picture: PA / HRVY/Twitter

Strictly Come Dancing contestant and pop star HRVY is finally free from coronavirus.

HRVY’s place on Strictly Come Dancing was feared last week when he revealed he had coronavirus, but one week on and the dancing hopeful is free from the infection.

Announcing the news on Twitter, HRVY wrote: “He’s free from Covid, he’s a free elf now... thank you for all the kind messages, I tested negative today so I’m back, love you guys and see you all soon.”

The 21-year-old announced the news alongside photos of himself larking about in the rain, after spending the last week in isolation to avoid spreading the infection.

HRVY, real name Harvey Leigh Cantwell, had his place on Strictly thrown off track after testing positive for covid-19, meaning he had to miss out on rehearsals as the rest of the cast practiced for the show’s launch.

Addressing the news on Instagram stories at the time, HRVY said: “Hi guys, so, I wasn't going to say anything, because I didn't want to worry anybody, or be dramatic.

"But, now the story's out there, I have coronavirus, I've tested positive, all is fine, I'm isolating."

he’s free from Covid, he’s a free elf now... thank you for all the kind messages, I tested negative today so I’m back, love you guys and see you all soon 🖤 pic.twitter.com/CW2phX6d5s — hrvy (@HRVY) October 8, 2020

He added: "I have no symptoms, luckily, so, I'm just chilling, I'm bored, I've been making a million TikToks if you haven't seen them already.

"But it just proves us youngsters we can get it and not even realise."

Strictly 2020 is due to kick off in a few weeks.

