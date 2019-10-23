RuPaul Announces Celebrity Drag Race Competition With Returning Queens!

Drag Race is putting a brand new twist onto its series, with previous Queens returning to make over celebrities.

RuPaul's Drag Race has announced a major shake up to its formula as they're launching a brand new twist on the show where former queens return to make over celebrities into drag superstars!

Celebrity RuPaul's Drag Race is announced on Instagram. Picture: Instagram @rupaulsdragrace

Returning favourites are Alyssa Edwards, Asia O'Hara, Bob The Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monét Xchange, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity Taylor, Trixie Mattel, and Vannessa Vanjie Mateo- all heading back to our screens to transform celebrities who will compete for a drag race crown in 2020!

Making the announcement on Instagram, the show wrote: "The celebri-TEA has been spilled! 🍵 Alyssa, Asia, Bob, Kim, Monét, Monique, Nina, Trinity, Trixie, and Vanjie are about to give some celebs the #DragRace treatment in #CelebDragRace coming to @vh1 in 2020!"

Drag Race has shifted up its formula in the past with Drag Race Allstars, inviting back previous iconic contestants to compete in an elite series, but this is the first time they've invited non-drag stars into the competition, and we can't wait to see how it goes down!

According to Vanity Fair, each episode of the upcoming spin-off 'will revolve around three celebrity guests who undergo a drag transformation' who will compete for the title of America’s Next Celebrity Drag Superstar- as well as prize money- which will be donated to the charity of their choice.

Ru has loved switching up the formula of the original show, be it a Christmas special, or bringing the competition over to the UK, he even joked during the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit:

"We have a laboratory figuring out other ways—Drag Race Junior, perhaps? Or how about Jailbreak Drag Race?"

