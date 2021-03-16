How To Watch Roman Kemp's Documentary Our Silent Emergency

By Capital FM

Roman Kemp fronts a new documentary, Our Silent Emergency on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Capital Breakfast host Roman Kemp has investigated male mental health for BBC documentary Our Silent Emergency.

After experiencing depression himself and tragically facing the loss of best friend and radio producer Joe Lyons in August 2020, Roman decided to look into why so many young men are taking their own lives across the UK and why they’re not sharing what they’re going through.

Roman Kemp fronts new documentary Our Silent Emergency. Picture: BBC

Roman Kemp and producer Joe Lyons. Picture: BBC

How to watch Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency

Roman’s documentary airs tonight (Tuesday 16 March) on BBC One.

It’s also been added to BBC iPlayer for viewers to stream online.

When is Roman Kemp’s documentary Our Silent Emergency on?

Our Silent Emergency is on BBC One tonight (16 March) at 9pm.

"Ask your friends if they're okay twice. 'Are you okay?' should be the most important thing you ask your friends." pic.twitter.com/JOOfTHVtMv — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) March 16, 2021

Roman Kemp spoke to young men around the country about male mental health. Picture: BBC

What has Roman Kemp said about his documentary?

Talking about why he wanted to investigate male mental health, Roman said it’s something he’d been planning for years but it wasn’t until the sudden loss of best friend Joe that gave him the push to make the documentary.

In the film he travels across the UK speaking to mates of people who have died by suicide and mental health experts about what can be done to help.

He says in one clip: "I remember just saying, 'that's it I can't sit and have the platform that I have and not do anything.'

"I wanted to show the confusion [and] the anger. Because that's the reality, the reality is the people that you leave behind.

"I used this film as my own therapy. I can't even remember it. I just remember crying a lot. It was really hard. It's still hard now."

