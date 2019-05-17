Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Slams "Ridiculous" Game of Thrones Petition

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart hits out at Game of Thrones fans about the season 8 petition. Picture: Netflix / HBO

Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart has waded in on the Game of Thrones season 8 debate, calling fans "ridiculous" for demanding the finale be rewritten.

It's been almost a decade since hit HBO series Game of Thrones entered our lives, and became our TV obsession.

So, having committed so much time to the show and being so invested in its characters, some fans are devastated by the writing in the final season - in the sense that it is both rushed and the plot lines and characters arcs that have made the show so fantastic in the past, have been all but destroyed by showmakers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss in season 8.

In response, Game of Thrones fans have started a petition, demanding the show creators remake the final instalment and give them the ending they feel they deserve.

Now, Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart has waded in on the heated debate, calling said fans "ridiculous" for signing the petition.

Reinhart shared her views on the debacle on Variety's Instagram post, which was shared on Thursday night.

She said: "This is not how television works...TV shows are not fan service."

Lili then added: "It's ridiculous of people of to think they can demand creative change from artists."

The post, which featured an image of Arya Stark and the white horse from episode 5, 'The Bells', stated that over 450,000 people across the world had already signed.

The Riverdale actress was also celebrating the season 3 finale of her own show, which dropped in the US on Wednesday night, and on Thursday in the UK.

What do you think? Are fans wrong to demand a remake of Game of Thrones season 8, or do they make a good point? Let us know @capitalofficial.