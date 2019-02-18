Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Returning To Therapy Due To Anxiety And Depression

Lili Reinhart confirmed her return to therapy on her Instagram Story. Picture: Getty (L); Instagram (R)

The Riverdale star took to Instagram to share her story about having anxiety and depression, and how she is returning to therapy.

22-year old actress, Lili Reinhart, shared a short message with her 15.9 million followers, on her Instagram Story, saying "I have anxiety and depression.

"And today I started therapy again," continued the Riverdale star, who plays Betty Cooper in the American drama series.

> Riverdale's Lili Reinhart's Valentine's Message To Cole Sprouse Has Us Sobbing

Lili Reinhart wrote about returning to therapy for anxiety. Picture: Instagram

In the past, Lili has been open about living with depression, on social media. This time, Lili also wrote "Friendly reminder for anyone who needs to hear it: Therapy is never something to feel ashamed of,

"Everyone can benefit from seeing a therapist. Doesn't matter how old or 'proud' you're trying to be."

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News

She went on to encourage her followers to seek help if they were suffering with their mental health; "Don't feel embarrassed to ask for help," she wrote.