Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Returning To Therapy Due To Anxiety And Depression
18 February 2019, 08:17
The Riverdale star took to Instagram to share her story about having anxiety and depression, and how she is returning to therapy.
22-year old actress, Lili Reinhart, shared a short message with her 15.9 million followers, on her Instagram Story, saying "I have anxiety and depression.
"And today I started therapy again," continued the Riverdale star, who plays Betty Cooper in the American drama series.
> Riverdale's Lili Reinhart's Valentine's Message To Cole Sprouse Has Us Sobbing
In the past, Lili has been open about living with depression, on social media. This time, Lili also wrote "Friendly reminder for anyone who needs to hear it: Therapy is never something to feel ashamed of,
"Everyone can benefit from seeing a therapist. Doesn't matter how old or 'proud' you're trying to be."
> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News
She went on to encourage her followers to seek help if they were suffering with their mental health; "Don't feel embarrassed to ask for help," she wrote.