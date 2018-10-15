Lili Reinhart Shares Hilarious Instagram Post From Her Bathtub

Lili Reinhart entertains fans with bubble bath Instagram story. Picture: instagram

Riverdal's Betty Cooper got more than she bargained for when she tried out a new pumpkin bubble bar.

Pumpkin season has officially arrived, people, and we want it all. We’re talking pumpkin lattes, pumpkin candles, pumkin pie, pumpkin everything!

Lili Reinhart obviously shares our excitement as she recently treated herself to Lush’s new Sparkly Pumpkin Bubble Bar.

Sounds dreamy, right? However, it ended up being more of a nightmare for the actress who almost ended up buried in bubbles.

“Dear god was I supposed to use the whole bar????" she asked fans.

Lili Reinhart gets in to bubble trouble in the tub. Picture: instagram

She added: “I’m starting to think this is not the normal amount.”

Probably not but thanks for the bubble banter, Betty!