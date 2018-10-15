Lili Reinhart Shares Hilarious Instagram Post From Her Bathtub

15 October 2018, 17:09 | Updated: 15 October 2018, 17:17

Lili Reinhart entertains fans with bubble bath Instagram story
Lili Reinhart entertains fans with bubble bath Instagram story. Picture: instagram

Riverdal's Betty Cooper got more than she bargained for when she tried out a new pumpkin bubble bar.

Pumpkin season has officially arrived, people, and we want it all. We’re talking pumpkin lattes, pumpkin candles, pumkin pie, pumpkin everything!

Lili Reinhart obviously shares our excitement as she recently treated herself to Lush’s new Sparkly Pumpkin Bubble Bar.

Lili Reinhart Just Clapped Back A Troll With A Very Dirty Message About Her & Cole Sprouse

View this post on Instagram

When your post smells lush! 🎃🛁 #lushpumpkin

A post shared by Natalie (@x.natalie.grace.75.x) on

Sounds dreamy, right? However, it ended up being more of a nightmare for the actress who almost ended up buried in bubbles.

“Dear god was I supposed to use the whole bar????" she asked fans.

Lili Reinhart gets in to bubble trouble in the tub
Lili Reinhart gets in to bubble trouble in the tub. Picture: instagram

She added: “I’m starting to think this is not the normal amount.”

Probably not but thanks for the bubble banter, Betty!

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lili Reinhart entertains fans with bubble bath Instagram story

Lili Reinhart Shares Hilarious Instagram Post From Her Bathtub
Harry Styles' yoga class with fan Rachel

Harry Styles Attended A Yoga Session With A Fan & The Story Is Intense
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson reportedly split just months after getting engaged

Pete Davidson 'Fund Me' Page Set Up Following Ariana Grande Split
Louis Tomlinson was joined by Liam Payne and Nile Rodgers at X Factor judge's houses

Louis Tomlinson & Liam Payne's Hug On X Factor Had Fans In Tears
Little Mix's album track listing 'leaks' online features huge names such as Ariana Grande

Little Mix's Album Track List Has Reportedly Leaked & It Features Some Enormous Artists

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Little Mix fan goes on shopping haul and reveals band's LMX make-up

These Little Mix 'LMX' Cosmetic Sets Will Make The Most Perfect Christmas Gifts
Taylor Swift & Selena Gomez are a total BFF married couple

6 Signs You And Your BFF Are Actually A Married Couple

Zayn Malik Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid: Dating Timeline From Their Loved Up Pictures To Their Split

Zayn Malik

You can make a DIY Riverdale bedroom with this YouTube tutorial

This DIY Riverdale Inspired Bedroom Is Every Fan's Dream Come True