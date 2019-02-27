WATCH: Celebs Go Dating’s Georgia Steel Suffers Another Epic Geography Blunder On Good Morning Britain

27 February 2019, 10:37 | Updated: 27 February 2019, 10:38

Celebs Go Dating star Georgia Steel had Good Morning Britain viewers cringing this morning, as she was grilled on her geography knowledge.

Celebs Go Dating contestant Georgia Steel stunned viewers when she confused Wales for Ireland during a date, and in an interview on Good Morning Britain two days later Georgia suffered another geography blunder just as epic.

When Ben Shepherd questioned if the 20-year-old Love Island star had worked out where Wales is, she said the country is “just below us”.

Celebs Go Dating Viewers Accuse Love Island Star Georgia Steel Of ‘Putting On An Act’ & Claim She’s ‘Pretending To Be Dumb’

She explained: “Ireland, it’s obviously the island away from where we are and Wales is just below us.”

Georgia Steel suffered another geography blunder after mixing up Wales and Ireland
Georgia Steel suffered another geography blunder after mixing up Wales and Ireland. Picture: ITV

However, Ben made sure to correct Georgia, adding: “If you look at the UK, it's to the left...”

Georgia had fans cringing on Monday when she asked her date from Wales if he had to get a boat to England

Trying to explain the mishap Georgia said she’d “had a few drinks at this point”.

She also asked what a sausage dog was, leading fans to accuse her of “putting on an act”.

