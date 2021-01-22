Mick Norcross: TOWIE Star & Sugar Hut Owner Found Dead Aged 57

22 January 2021, 12:36

Former TOWIE star Mick Norcross found dead age 75
Former TOWIE star Mick Norcross found dead age 75. Picture: Getty Images

Mick Norcross, who found fame on 'TOWIE' and owns The Sugar Hut, has died at the age of 57.

Mick Norcross, who found fame on The Only Way Is Essex, has died at the age of 57.

Mick, who is best known for appearing on TOWIE, alongside his son Kirk, and for owning the celeb hangout The Sugar Hut, has died, aged 57.

Mick owns the infamous Sugar Hut in Essex
Mick owns the infamous Sugar Hut in Essex. Picture: Getty

Police were called to his home in Bulphan at 15:15 GMT on Thursday where his body was found.

They have not confirmed the cause of his death, but said it is not being treated as suspicious.

Tributes have been flooding in on social media from TOWIE stars of past and present, with Gemma Collins writing: “Always a gentleman. Absolutely shocked and saddened by the news.

"My thoughts and prayers are going out to Kirk family and friends absolutely tragic #ripmicknorcross the memories of the early days the Sugar Hut and the wonderful filming parties you put on will never be forgotten.

“You never know what someone is going through. You was one of the good guys.”

Mark Wright wrote: “Such a gent. We lost a good one. Let this be ANOTHER reason to check in on people and ask if they are ok. It’s imperative we talk.

“Love to Kirk and the rest of the family. such sad news.”

Mario Falcone added: “When I went through my battle with depression and suicide you were the only one from the whole show that reached out and cared about me.

“You were someone I looked up to and held in the highest regard.

“The thought of you going through the same pain and emotional darkness I did breaks my heart."

If you feel like you need to talk to somebody, you can contact Samaritans day or night here.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News

More News

See more More News

SNL crew reveals what Harry Styles was like to work with

Harry Styles's Amazing Gesture While Appearing On SNL With One Direction Revealed

Sabrina Carpenter's 'Skin' lyrics appear to be a response to Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License'

Sabrina Carpenter 'Skin' Lyrics Respond To Olivia Rodrigo’s 'Drivers License'

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik dropped clues about Khai's name for weeks

Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Dropped Baby Name Clues For Weeks

The reason for Jesy Nelson and Sean Sagar's split has been revealed

Jesy Nelson & Sean Sagar 'Split After Nine Months' As Relationship 'Wasn't Right'

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have shared their baby girl's name

Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Announce Baby Girl’s Name – Here’s What It Means

Graham Norton and Alan Carr are judges on Ru Paul's Drag Race UK

Here's Why Graham Norton And Alan Carr Don't Appear On RuPaul's Drag Race UK Together

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?