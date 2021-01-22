Mick Norcross: TOWIE Star & Sugar Hut Owner Found Dead Aged 57

Former TOWIE star Mick Norcross found dead age 75. Picture: Getty Images

Mick Norcross, who found fame on 'TOWIE' and owns The Sugar Hut, has died at the age of 57.

Mick Norcross, who found fame on The Only Way Is Essex, has died at the age of 57.

Mick, who is best known for appearing on TOWIE, alongside his son Kirk, and for owning the celeb hangout The Sugar Hut, has died, aged 57.

Mick owns the infamous Sugar Hut in Essex. Picture: Getty

Police were called to his home in Bulphan at 15:15 GMT on Thursday where his body was found.

They have not confirmed the cause of his death, but said it is not being treated as suspicious.

Tributes have been flooding in on social media from TOWIE stars of past and present, with Gemma Collins writing: “Always a gentleman. Absolutely shocked and saddened by the news.

"My thoughts and prayers are going out to Kirk family and friends absolutely tragic #ripmicknorcross the memories of the early days the Sugar Hut and the wonderful filming parties you put on will never be forgotten.

“You never know what someone is going through. You was one of the good guys.”

Mark Wright wrote: “Such a gent. We lost a good one. Let this be ANOTHER reason to check in on people and ask if they are ok. It’s imperative we talk.

“Love to Kirk and the rest of the family. such sad news.”

Mario Falcone added: “When I went through my battle with depression and suicide you were the only one from the whole show that reached out and cared about me.

“You were someone I looked up to and held in the highest regard.

“The thought of you going through the same pain and emotional darkness I did breaks my heart."

If you feel like you need to talk to somebody, you can contact Samaritans day or night here.

