All The Unmissable TV Shows & Movies You Need To Watch This September

September is full to the brim with epic blockbusters and TV shows that you won't want to miss, stream handpicked TV you’ll love with NOW.

Get ready for amazing entertainment coming to your screens this September, with massive shows like House of the Dragon and action-packed movies like Uncharted, taking NOW by storm.

As summer comes to a close, there’s no better time to get cosy on the sofa and get stuck in with all those shows and blockbusters on your watch list.

And if you haven't padded out your autumn watch list yet, then Capital's Aimee Vivian has got you covered as she shares her must-watch entertainment on NOW this month...

Marry Me

Calling all the hopeless romantics, Jennifer Lopez has returned to our screens in brand new rom-com, Marry Me, available to stream on NOW.

Aimee is a self-professed "sucker for a JLO rom-com" and recommends it as the perfect watch for a "girls' night in".

"Lopez plays a famous singer, Kat Valdez, who after discovering her fiancé has cheated on her, decides in the spur of the moment to marry an ordinary man that is in the audience at one of her concerts," Aimee explains, "the story follows their journey after getting married in front of 20 million people while he continues his normal job as a teacher.

"It's so funny and endearing and let's face it we love a soppy bit of romance don't we?"

Brassic S4

You can watch every single episode of British comedy-drama Brassic on NOW, get ready to be entertained as you join the hilarious antics of a friendship group trying to make ends meet!

The series is Aimee's "go-to feel-good watch", with Brassic's fourth season now available to watch in full along with the rest of the seasons.

"This season is set to be ruder, cruder and even more mischievous than before – and that is a little bit of me. You know when a TV show acts as a warm comfort blanket? Well, this is that," the presenter said.

She continued: "The gang are always up to no good and it usually goes very wrong. With laughs and plot twists throughout I cannot wait to watch more!"

House of the Dragon

We've all been captured by the world of Westeros since House of the Dragon started on August 22, with new episodes streaming every Monday on NOW.

"Okay you need to watch House of the Dragon, I’m honestly obsessed. I watched the first episode three times because it was that good," Aimee said about one of her favourite shows.

"I know we are all impatient when it comes to weekly episodes but it’s the excitement of waiting to watch the next episode that I love!"

"The cast are incredible, with Matt Smith like you’ve never seen him before. The location is so cool, even if you haven’t watched Game of Thrones, this is for you. It’s one big fight for power that is explosive and engaging."

Aimee has been loving all things Rhaenyra Targaryen in the first few episodes of HOTD, saying: "Shoutout to Milly Alcock who is just incredible throughout. Return to Westeros and watch it now."

Vampire Academy

Vampire Academy is the latest supernatural drama taking viewers by storm, with the first four episodes available to watch at once, so you can get stuck in, then new episodes will be released weekly.

The show is part glamour, part privilege and part politics as it follows two girls' journey into the royal vampire society... intriguing!

Vampire Academy brings romance, friendship and danger to your screen – perfect for when you need a little drama to accompany your cosy nights in.

Uncharted

Don't miss your chance to watch Tom Holland in the epic adventure movie Uncharted, streaming on NOW from 23 September.

The blockbuster is based on the video game franchise of the same name and is action-packed with mystery, exploration and intrigue.

Uncharted boasts an A-list cast, led by Spider-Man's Holland, Mark Wahlberg, and Antonio Banderas among many more.

The movie follows a treasure hunter as he enlists the help of a street-smart boy to find a treasure that has been lost for over 500 years.

