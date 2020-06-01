‘Normal People’ Actor Paul Mescal Admits Social Media ‘Gets A Bit Much’ & Says He 'Carefully Avoids' Comment Sections

Paul Mescal became an overnight star following his performance in 'Normal People'. Picture: BBCTHREE/HULA

Paul Mescal has admitted social media can get 'a bit much' sometimes.

Paul Mescal became an overnight celebrity due to his portrayal of Connell in the TV adaption of Sally Rooney's 2018 novel, Normal People.

Naturally, his Instagram followers have sky-rocketed since (he has 791k right now). However, the actor has admitted social media can get 'a bit much' sometimes and he tries to 'carefully avoid' the comment sections.

He told OK! magazine: “I think social media is quite a positive thing, but sometimes it gets a bit much and I have to step away for a while.

“I’m carefully avoiding the comment sections and the likes.”

Paul was labelled a 'heartthrob' when the show dropped on BBC iPlayer and Twitter was filled with 'thirsty' tweets about him.

One viewer wrote: "The guy who plays Connell in Normal People is SUCH a ride oh my god....... Paul Mescal if you are reading this I’m free literally every day after quarantine and would like to hang out please let me know if u can hang out with me any day that suits u cos I will be free."

Another added: "I don’t think I’ve ever fancied anyone in my life as much as Connell in Normal People I’ve never felt like this before I’m fixing to write a fanfic."

No wonder he needs to take a break!

Although the chances of him accepting a marriage proposal online are slim, Paul has revealed that he is 'excited' to date again once lockdown restrictions are lifted. So, you never know, right?!

He recently told the I’m Grand Mam podcast: “I’m definitely looking forward to dating again.

“I’m trying not to think of how different it's all going to be now that people have seen Normal People.

“I’m trying not to think of it being weird because I think, we've been in lockdown for months and I've had no opportunity to meet somebody new or being remotely intimate with anybody."

Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To Play Capital!