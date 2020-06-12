'This Is Us' Writer Jas Waters Has Died At The Age Of 39

Jas Water, writer of 'This Is Us' has died at the age of 39. Picture: Twitter @RainManagement/ @NBCThisIsUs

'This Is Us' and 'Kidding' writer Jas Water has died at the age of 39 in an apparent suicide at her home in Los Angeles.

Jas Water, writer of comedy-drama series This Is Us and Kidding has tragically died aged 39 with a coroner confirming the cause of death was suicide which too place at her home in LA.

Taking to Twitter to express their shock at the terrible news, the show wrote: "The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show."

"She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly."

Between 2017 and 2018, Jas contributed to 18 episodes of the NBC show and was also working on Kidding with Jim Carrey.

The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly. pic.twitter.com/cmrh2OO8of — ThisIsUsWriters (@ThisIsUsWriters) June 10, 2020

Star of NBC's drama, Mandy Moore, also expressed her condolences, writing: "Sending love and light to @JasFly’s family and loved ones".

Kidding screenwriter Dave Holstein's emotional message said: "@JasFly was a one of a kind voice and so integral to our Kidding writing team."

"This is a devastating loss for those who knew her and lived in her light. One of my fav lines of hers is resonating loud with me today: Our scars do not mean we are broken. They are proof we are healed."

.@JasFly was a one of a kind voice and so integral to our Kidding writing team.This is a devastating loss for those who knew her and lived in her light. One of my fav lines of hers is resonating loud with me today: Our scars do not mean we are broken. They are proof we are healed — Dave Holstein (@yodaveholstein) June 10, 2020

Sending love and light to @JasFly’s family and loved ones. 💓💓💓💓 — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) June 10, 2020

Jas has posted her last tweet on May 8th, which read: "Some s**t just changes you."

If you feel affected by anything discussed in this article, or would like to talk to someone, be it related to mental health or otherwise, you can call Samaritans on 116 123 or visit their website.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music News