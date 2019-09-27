The Politician: Follow The Netflix Series Cast's Social Media Accounts

The Politician cast social media accounts. Picture: Instagram

Who is in the new Netflix series 'The Politician'? Get to know Ben Platt, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton and David Corenswet through their Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat accounts.

The Politician is set to become one of the standout hits from Netflix's offering of original series late in 2019 when it drops on 27th September.

With a cast of exciting new actors and some legends of the screen, we just had to give you the low down on who exactly is starring alongside the lead Ben Platt.

The Politician: New Netflix Series’ Trailer, Release Date And More

Ben Platt stars as Payton Hobart in The Politician. Picture: Netflix

Ben Platt as Payton Hobart

Ben Platt... a.k.a the actor who played the titular role in the award winning Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen (and everyone's favourite Pitch Perfect character Benji) takes the lead as Payton Hobart. Payton is a wealthy student on a quest to become Student Body President at Saint Sebastian High School and ultimately President of the U.S.A.

You can follow Ben Platt on Twitter and Instagram:

Twitter: @BenSPLATT

Instagram: @bensplatt

Ben Platt plays Peyton in The Politician. Picture: Instagram

David Corenswet as River Barkley

Oh... you want to know who plays The Politician's River do you? Well... we're not surprised. He's 6 foot 4 and an absolute hunk. Fact.

You can follow David Corenswet on Twitter and Instagram:

Twitter: @corenswet

Instagram: @davidcorenswet

David Coronswet plays River in The Politician. Picture: Instagram

Zoey Deutch as Infinity Jackson

You might recognise Zoey from the 2014 movie Vampire Academy, BUT for all those Ed Sheeran fans out there, you might remember Zoey from the 'Perfect' music video - she played Ed's love interest!

You can follow Zoey Deutch on Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat:

Instagram: @zoeydeutch

Twitter: @zoeydeutch

Snapchat: zoeydeutch

Zoey Deutch plays Infinity in The Politician. Picture: Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow as Georgina Hobart

If you don't know who Gwyneth Paltrow is, then we're going to judge you just a tiny little bit. Ahem, she's Pepper Pots in the Avengers and of course the winner of both an Academy Award and a Golden Globe. Need we say more.

You can follow Gwyneth Paltrow on Instagram and Twitter:

Instagram: @gwynethpaltrow

Twitter: @GwynethPaltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow plays Georgia in The Politician. Picture: Instagram

Lucy Boynton as Astrid Sloan

Any fans of Queen here? You'd likely remember Lucy Boynton as portraying Freddie Mercury's wife Mary Austin in the much-loved movie Bohemian Rhapsody.

You can follow Lucy Boynton on Instagram and Twitter:

Instagram: @lucyboynton1

Twitter: @LucyBoynton1

Lucy Boynton plays Astrid in The Politician. Picture: Instagram

Theo Germaine as James

Theo has been working in theatres in the U.S for some while and although he may be a Netflix newbie, it won't be long until this young actor will be making a name for himself in a BIG way.

You can follow Theo Germaine on Instagram and Twitter:

Instagram: @theogermaine

Twitter: @TheoGermaine

Theo Germaine plays James in The Politician. Picture: Instagram

Julia Schlaepfer as Alice

With three TV credits to her name and a film appearance, Julia Schlaepfer is by no means a newcomer however her role in The Politician is set to make her hot property when it comes to casting upcoming flicks.

You can follow Julia Schlaepfer on Instagram:

Instagram: @juliaschlaepfer

Julia Schlaepfer plays Alice in The Politician. Picture: Instagram

Laura Dreyfuss as McAfee

If you've followed Ben Platt and his rise to stardom via Dear Evan Hansen then you've undoubtedly come across Laura Dreyfuss as she co-starred in the Broadway musical. As well as this connection, Laura also starred in Glee as Madison, which of course was also produced by Ryan Murphy.

You can follow Laura Dreyfuss on Instagram and Twitter:

Instagram: @loladre

Twitter: @lauradreyfuss

Laura Dreyfuss plays McAfee in The Politician. Picture: Instagram

Rahne Jones as Skye

Skye is played by newcomer Rahne Jones who comes from New York. Rahne is a huge fan of fellow Netflix show The Crown.

You can follow Rahne Jones on Instagram and Twitter:

Instagram: @rahne_jones

Twitter: @rahne_jones

Rahne Jones plays Skye in The Politician. Picture: Instagram

Benjamin Barrett as Ricardo

Actor Benjamin Barrett appeared in films such as Badsville, Varsity Punks and The Night Stalker before joining the cast The Politician.

You can follow Benjamin Barrett on Instagram and Twitter:

Instagram: @benabarrett

Twitter: @BenABarrett

Benjamin Barrett plays Ricardo in The Politician. Picture: Instagram

Download our free app to keep up to date with all the pop culture news you need!