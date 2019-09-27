The Politician: Follow The Netflix Series Cast's Social Media Accounts
27 September 2019, 01:00 | Updated: 27 September 2019, 01:01
Who is in the new Netflix series 'The Politician'? Get to know Ben Platt, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton and David Corenswet through their Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat accounts.
The Politician is set to become one of the standout hits from Netflix's offering of original series late in 2019 when it drops on 27th September.
With a cast of exciting new actors and some legends of the screen, we just had to give you the low down on who exactly is starring alongside the lead Ben Platt.
Ben Platt as Payton Hobart
Ben Platt... a.k.a the actor who played the titular role in the award winning Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen (and everyone's favourite Pitch Perfect character Benji) takes the lead as Payton Hobart. Payton is a wealthy student on a quest to become Student Body President at Saint Sebastian High School and ultimately President of the U.S.A.
You can follow Ben Platt on Twitter and Instagram:
Twitter: @BenSPLATT
Instagram: @bensplatt
David Corenswet as River Barkley
Oh... you want to know who plays The Politician's River do you? Well... we're not surprised. He's 6 foot 4 and an absolute hunk. Fact.
You can follow David Corenswet on Twitter and Instagram:
Twitter: @corenswet
Instagram: @davidcorenswet
Zoey Deutch as Infinity Jackson
You might recognise Zoey from the 2014 movie Vampire Academy, BUT for all those Ed Sheeran fans out there, you might remember Zoey from the 'Perfect' music video - she played Ed's love interest!
You can follow Zoey Deutch on Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat:
Instagram: @zoeydeutch
Twitter: @zoeydeutch
Snapchat: zoeydeutch
Gwyneth Paltrow as Georgina Hobart
If you don't know who Gwyneth Paltrow is, then we're going to judge you just a tiny little bit. Ahem, she's Pepper Pots in the Avengers and of course the winner of both an Academy Award and a Golden Globe. Need we say more.
You can follow Gwyneth Paltrow on Instagram and Twitter:
Instagram: @gwynethpaltrow
Twitter: @GwynethPaltrow
Lucy Boynton as Astrid Sloan
Any fans of Queen here? You'd likely remember Lucy Boynton as portraying Freddie Mercury's wife Mary Austin in the much-loved movie Bohemian Rhapsody.
You can follow Lucy Boynton on Instagram and Twitter:
Instagram: @lucyboynton1
Twitter: @LucyBoynton1
Theo Germaine as James
Theo has been working in theatres in the U.S for some while and although he may be a Netflix newbie, it won't be long until this young actor will be making a name for himself in a BIG way.
You can follow Theo Germaine on Instagram and Twitter:
Instagram: @theogermaine
Twitter: @TheoGermaine
Julia Schlaepfer as Alice
With three TV credits to her name and a film appearance, Julia Schlaepfer is by no means a newcomer however her role in The Politician is set to make her hot property when it comes to casting upcoming flicks.
You can follow Julia Schlaepfer on Instagram:
Instagram: @juliaschlaepfer
Laura Dreyfuss as McAfee
If you've followed Ben Platt and his rise to stardom via Dear Evan Hansen then you've undoubtedly come across Laura Dreyfuss as she co-starred in the Broadway musical. As well as this connection, Laura also starred in Glee as Madison, which of course was also produced by Ryan Murphy.
You can follow Laura Dreyfuss on Instagram and Twitter:
Instagram: @loladre
Twitter: @lauradreyfuss
Rahne Jones as Skye
Skye is played by newcomer Rahne Jones who comes from New York. Rahne is a huge fan of fellow Netflix show The Crown.
You can follow Rahne Jones on Instagram and Twitter:
Instagram: @rahne_jones
Twitter: @rahne_jones
Benjamin Barrett as Ricardo
Actor Benjamin Barrett appeared in films such as Badsville, Varsity Punks and The Night Stalker before joining the cast The Politician.
You can follow Benjamin Barrett on Instagram and Twitter:
Instagram: @benabarrett
Twitter: @BenABarrett
