See The New Photos From Sex Education Series 4

2 August 2023, 15:25 | Updated: 2 August 2023, 15:33

Otis and Eric will be back on screens soon
Otis and Eric will be back on screens soon. Picture: Netflix

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

By Kathryn Knight

Sex Education season four is nearly here, and Netflix have given fans a first look at the upcoming episodes.

The Sex Education cast look worlds away from their series one selves in new photos from season four.

Maeve, Eric, Otis and Aimee will be back on our screens on 21st September, this time leaving Moordale High behind them for Cavendish Sixth Form College where they struggle to fit in.

The trailer, which was recently released, shared a sneak-peek of Otis giving a very awkward monologue to his new fellow students, failing to leave out the vital fact he's a sex therapist until Eric jumps in.

Sex Education Season 4: Release Date, Trailer & All The Info

Sex Education season 4 confirmed as show’s final season

Maeve decided to go to America at the end of Sex Education season three
Maeve decided to go to America at the end of Sex Education season three. Picture: Netflix
Jean Milburn adjusts to life as a mum for the second time in Sex Education season four
Jean Milburn adjusts to life as a mum for the second time in Sex Education season four. Picture: Netflix
Viewer fave Aimee is back for season four
Viewer fave Aimee is back for season four. Picture: Netflix

And in the new photos, BFFs Eric and Otis are of course back together, looking like they're in hysterics in one adorable pic.

Maeve decided to move to America at the end of series three and it looks like she's missing home in the latest snapshot, surrounded by books in a lonely library.

Other pictures include Aimee smiling at an item she's pulled from her wardrobe and Adam and his dad Michael having a picnic while sat on the bonnet of their car.

Mimi Keene is back as Ruby while besties Jackson and Viv are still as close as ever after she tutored him to help him get a B+ in his maths class.

Sex Education series four will see the students at college
Sex Education series four will see the students at college. Picture: Netflix
Sex Education series four returns on 28th September
Sex Education series four returns on 28th September. Picture: Netflix
Adam Groff and his dad appear to be on good terms in series four
Adam Groff and his dad appear to be on good terms in series four. Picture: Netflix
Ruby returns for Sex Education season four
Ruby returns for Sex Education season four. Picture: Netflix

And after Otis' mum Jean (Gillian Anderson) prematurely gave birth at the end of series three, she looks back to her usual self in new pictures as she adapts to becoming a mum for the second time.

Season three also left fans guessing over the father of Jean's baby, after she looked shocked to open the paternity test results.

The new season will finally answer the questions over Joy's real father but it remains to be seen where the situation leaves Jakob and Ola.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Everything we know about Taylor Swift's '1989 - Taylor's Version'.

'1989 – Taylor's Version': Album Release Date, New Track List And All The Details

All the info we know about the possibility of Sex Education season 4

Sex Education Season 4: Release Date, Trailer, Cast & All The Info

Taylor is an IRL angel...

9 Times Taylor Swift Has Given Back To Her Fans And Crew

Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney shared tributes in honour of Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud

Zendaya And Sydney Sweeney Share Heartfelt Tributes To Angus Cloud

Lizzo is being accused of creating a hostile work environment

Lizzo Accused Of Sexual Harassment And Creating Hostile Work Environment

All of the outfits Maya Jama has worn during the summer series of Love Island

All Of Maya Jama’s Love Island Series 10 Outfits & Where They're From

Features

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star