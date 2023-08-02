See The New Photos From Sex Education Series 4

Otis and Eric will be back on screens soon. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Sex Education season four is nearly here, and Netflix have given fans a first look at the upcoming episodes.

The Sex Education cast look worlds away from their series one selves in new photos from season four.

Maeve, Eric, Otis and Aimee will be back on our screens on 21st September, this time leaving Moordale High behind them for Cavendish Sixth Form College where they struggle to fit in.

The trailer, which was recently released, shared a sneak-peek of Otis giving a very awkward monologue to his new fellow students, failing to leave out the vital fact he's a sex therapist until Eric jumps in.

Maeve decided to go to America at the end of Sex Education season three. Picture: Netflix

Jean Milburn adjusts to life as a mum for the second time in Sex Education season four. Picture: Netflix

Viewer fave Aimee is back for season four. Picture: Netflix

And in the new photos, BFFs Eric and Otis are of course back together, looking like they're in hysterics in one adorable pic.

Maeve decided to move to America at the end of series three and it looks like she's missing home in the latest snapshot, surrounded by books in a lonely library.

Other pictures include Aimee smiling at an item she's pulled from her wardrobe and Adam and his dad Michael having a picnic while sat on the bonnet of their car.

Mimi Keene is back as Ruby while besties Jackson and Viv are still as close as ever after she tutored him to help him get a B+ in his maths class.

Sex Education series four will see the students at college. Picture: Netflix

Sex Education series four returns on 28th September. Picture: Netflix

Adam Groff and his dad appear to be on good terms in series four. Picture: Netflix

Ruby returns for Sex Education season four. Picture: Netflix

And after Otis' mum Jean (Gillian Anderson) prematurely gave birth at the end of series three, she looks back to her usual self in new pictures as she adapts to becoming a mum for the second time.

Season three also left fans guessing over the father of Jean's baby, after she looked shocked to open the paternity test results.

The new season will finally answer the questions over Joy's real father but it remains to be seen where the situation leaves Jakob and Ola.

