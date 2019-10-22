Netflix Is Set To Crack Down On Users Who Share Passwords

Netflix will lose out on profit if account sharing continues. Picture: Getty/YouTube

Netflix has been ‘monitoring’ people who hand out their passwords to others to use.

Netflix has revealed they are observing users who hand out their passwords to family and friends to use in different households.

Greg Peters, the company’s chief product officer, explained in a recent vlog he is trying to find ‘consumer-friendly’ ways to crack down on groups of people using one password.

We all know someone who has never had their own account and uses their sibling’s or friend’s, and because of how frequently this has been happening they stand to lose out on a high profit.

During Netflix’s Q3 2019 earnings interview, Greg said the company hopes to address the password sharing issue without ‘alienating a certain portion of [its] user base’.

He said: “We continue to monitor it so we’re looking at the situation and we’ll see [whether there are] consumer-friendly ways to push on the edge of that.

“But I think we’ve got no big plans to announce at this point in time of doing something differently there.”

It seems you still have time to start up your own account before they put the enforcements in place.

And furthermore... if netflix made it so that each person that used their service had to pay for it and couldn't share the account with anyone, I think they would lose some angry customers over this issue. — Corey Campbell (@Campbell22Corey) October 22, 2019

The concern has come after tech firm, Synamedia, revealed a new Al system which is designed to crack down on account sharing.

In a report, the firm said roughly 26 per cent of millennials give out their account details to other people, for video streaming services. It has the ability to analyse which users are logged in and where to quickly flag share accounts.

It was found that by 2021, credentials sharing would account for $9.9billion (£7.6billion) of losses in pay-TV revenues.

A single account costs £5.99 per month, with the option of upgrading to £11.99 per month to be able to watch up to four screens at the same time.

