Noah Centineo Is Receiving Backlash For A Now-Deleted Tweet Supporting Logan Paul

Noah Centineo supported Logan Paul after he spoke about learning lessons. Picture: Getty

The To All The Boys I've Loved Before star is receiving criticism after supporting YouTuber Logan Paul in a recently deleted post on Twitter.

Actor Noah Centineo has received negative remarks after he made some supportive comments around controversial YouTube star, Logan Paul.

Netflix's To All The Boys I've Loved Before actor shared Logan's post on Twitter, where he described the lessons he learned from 2018; "so much GROWTH as a human being, i GUARANTEE this will be the most important year of my life [sic]", said Logan.

Noah Centineo shared Logan Paul's message on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

Sharing it to his 1.5 million Twitter followers, Noah supported Logan, saying "Beautiful man.

"It's not just about overcoming adversity. it's about overcoming yourself in the face of adversity. We can all learn a lot from this growth," continued the actor.

While a lot of Noah's fans have taken to Twitter to criticise Noah's actions, some have suggested that he wasn't defending Logan; just merely hoping that Logan will change.

Noah centineo likes Logan Paul we decided to unstan — 𝒌. (@gaymacks) January 16, 2019

noah centineo really out here supporting logan paul..... i can’t believe i used to stan pic.twitter.com/6lDs6mhn64 — let lucifer on netflix say fuck (@neutraljanet) January 16, 2019

