Noah Centineo Is Receiving Backlash For A Now-Deleted Tweet Supporting Logan Paul

17 January 2019, 07:47

Noah Centineo supported Logan Paul after he spoke about learning lessons
Noah Centineo supported Logan Paul after he spoke about learning lessons. Picture: Getty

The To All The Boys I've Loved Before star is receiving criticism after supporting YouTuber Logan Paul in a recently deleted post on Twitter.

Actor Noah Centineo has received negative remarks after he made some supportive comments around controversial YouTube star, Logan Paul.

Netflix's To All The Boys I've Loved Before actor shared Logan's post on Twitter, where he described the lessons he learned from 2018; "so much GROWTH as a human being, i GUARANTEE this will be the most important year of my life [sic]", said Logan.

> Netflix Has Released A Five Hour Long Video of Noah Centineo In A Hot Tub

Noah Centineo shared Logan Paul's message on Twitter
Noah Centineo shared Logan Paul's message on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

Sharing it to his 1.5 million Twitter followers, Noah supported Logan, saying "Beautiful man.

"It's not just about overcoming adversity. it's about overcoming yourself in the face of adversity. We can all learn a lot from this growth," continued the actor.

While a lot of Noah's fans have taken to Twitter to criticise Noah's actions, some have suggested that he wasn't defending Logan; just merely hoping that Logan will change.

