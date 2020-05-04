Is Jodie Comer Playing Miss Honey In ‘Matilda’ Film?

Jodie Comer has been tipped to play Miss Honey in an upcoming adaption of ‘Matilda’.

Jodie Comer is best known for her portrayal of the psychopathic Russian assassin, Villanelle, in Killing Eve.

So it’s fair to say we’re surprised she’s been tipped to play the sweet Miss Honey in an upcoming adaption of ‘Matilda: The Musical’ on Netflix.

She’ll of course be brilliant, because she is an insanely talented actor, who can probably sing and dance incredibly as well. (You can just tell she's one of those people who is great at everything, can't you?!)

Ralph Fiennes has reportedly been confirmed to play Miss Trunchbull and Emma Stone is also is talks to make an appearance.

It’s unclear when filming will be able to begin, given the current coronavirus pandemic, but we’ll keep you posted.

The Netflix musical will be adapted from Tim Minchin’s 2010 musical, which was an adaption of the original.

And it’s not the only Roald Dahl book that is getting some love from Netflix.

The streaming giant also has also promised remakes of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The BFG and The Twits.

Felicity Dahl, Roald's widow, said in a recent interview that her late husband would 'be thrilled' that his stories will reach 'as many children as possible around the world'.

She said: "Our mission, which is purposefully lofty, is for as many children as possible around the world to experience the unique magic and positive message of Roald Dahl's stories.

"This partnership with Netflix marks a significant move toward making that possible and is an incredibly exciting new chapter for the Roald Dahl Story Company.

"Roald would, I know, be thrilled."

