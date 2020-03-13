How To Turn Off Netflix's Autoplay Feature

You can turn on/off Netflix's autoplay. Picture: Getty (L); Netflix (R)

Netflix's autoplay setting can easily be turned on or off, and here's exactly how to do it...

With the entire country pretty much working from home, it's safe to assume that everyone's Netflix accounts will be working overtime.

However, there is one feature that seems to frustrate some users - Netflix's autoplay setting, which automatically plays a trailer, as you're reading the movie/show's synopsis, or immediately starts showing the next episode in the series you're watching.

Luckily, you can turn off this setting pretty easily...

How to turn off autoplaying next episodes in a series

When watching your favourite television series, like Breaking Bad or Stranger Things, Netflix automatically plays the next episode, without the user needing to manually choose it.

To turn it off, sign in to Netflix, select Manage Profiles from the menu, and chose the profile you want to update. From there, simply uncheck the option to Autoplay next episode in a series on all devices.

Netflix's autoplay feature allows users to watch further episodes without selecting them. Picture: Getty

How to turn off autoplaying previews

Netflix allows users to automatically play trailers of TV shows and movies, when checking out what to watch.

To turn it off, sign in to Netflix, select Manage Profiles from the menu, and chose the profile you want to update. Then, uncheck the option to Autoplay previews on all devices.

