How To Turn Off Netflix's Autoplay Feature

13 March 2020, 13:22

You can turn on/off Netflix's autoplay
You can turn on/off Netflix's autoplay. Picture: Getty (L); Netflix (R)

Netflix's autoplay setting can easily be turned on or off, and here's exactly how to do it...

With the entire country pretty much working from home, it's safe to assume that everyone's Netflix accounts will be working overtime.

However, there is one feature that seems to frustrate some users - Netflix's autoplay setting, which automatically plays a trailer, as you're reading the movie/show's synopsis, or immediately starts showing the next episode in the series you're watching.

> Netflix Is Set To Crack Down On Users Who Share Passwords

Luckily, you can turn off this setting pretty easily...

How to turn off autoplaying next episodes in a series

When watching your favourite television series, like Breaking Bad or Stranger Things, Netflix automatically plays the next episode, without the user needing to manually choose it.

To turn it off, sign in to Netflix, select Manage Profiles from the menu, and chose the profile you want to update. From there, simply uncheck the option to Autoplay next episode in a series on all devices.

Netflix's autoplay feature allows users to watch further episodes without selecting them
Netflix's autoplay feature allows users to watch further episodes without selecting them. Picture: Getty

How to turn off autoplaying previews

Netflix allows users to automatically play trailers of TV shows and movies, when checking out what to watch.

To turn it off, sign in to Netflix, select Manage Profiles from the menu, and chose the profile you want to update. Then, uncheck the option to Autoplay previews on all devices.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Netflix News And Gossip

Hot On Capital

Ella Eyre has had an incredible career.

Who Is Ella Eyre? Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Me’ Singer

Ella Eyre

Leigh-Anne talks to a fan in Brazil

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Breaks Down In Tears After Heart-To-Heart With Fan

Little Mix

Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson are super loved up in their new relationship

Jesy Nelson And Chris Hughes Relationship Timeline: Inside The Little Mix Singer's Relationship With Her Love Island Boyfriend
The coronavirus pandemic has caused movies to delay the release of a list of films

From Mulan & The New Mutants To James Bond: No Time To Die, Here’s All The Films Postponed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic
Little Mix's sixth album will be ready in time for summer

Little Mix Reveal New Album Will Be Ready In Time For Summer: Release Date, Title, And What We Know So Far

Little Mix