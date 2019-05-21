Black Mirror Season 5: Plot, Release Date And Cast As Series Starring Miley Cyrus Returns To Netflix

Miley Cyrus stars in Black Mirror season 5. Picture: Netflix

Black Mirror season five returns to Netflix very soon, but there will only be three episodes.

Black Mirror will hit Netflix on Wednesday 5 June, but this series is slightly shorter than previous series due to the work the production team had to put into for interactive series Bandersnatch.

Stranger Things Season 3: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast & Spoilers

Consisting of just three episodes, one of which stars Miley Cyrus, Netflix have now dropped three trailers for each of the episodes and they already have us hooked.

Black Mirror season 5 stars Fleabag's Andrew Scott. Picture: Netflix

Find out everything you need to know about Black Mirror season five and watch the trailers for each episode here…

What happens in Black Mirror season 5?

Episode one – Striking Vipers

In what looks like it could begin as perfectly innocent family-friendly romcom, episode one of Black Mirror season 5 details the troubled relationship of a couple seemingly trying for a baby. Anthony Mackie’s character is grilled by his wife if something is wrong after telling him he “sort of goes away” occasionally.

But after assuring his wife nothing is wrong, he’s seen lying in bed with glassy-looking eyes – proving there is something very wrong.

this is Striking Vipers, t̵h̵e̵r̵e̵'̵s̵ ̵s̵o̵m̵e̵t̵h̵i̵n̵g̵ ̵g̵o̵i̵n̵g̵ ̵o̵n̵ nothing is going on, we promise pic.twitter.com/RfAmZv86FR — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 21, 2019

Episode two – Smithereens

Smithereens is the taxi journey we all have nightmares about, after a cab driver takes a passenger on an alternative route before holding a gun to his face.

He’s then seen lashing out at the devices of modern day society after attempting a calming app.

meet Smithereens, looks like someone is getting a 2 star driver rating pic.twitter.com/bLKnfcE9al — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 21, 2019

Episode three – Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too

In the episode starring Miley Cyrus in which she plays a celebrity named Ashley, the pop star can be seen launching ‘Ashley Too’, a Siri-like device which talks back at its users.

In one horrific scene Miley’s replica device can be seen yelling: “Get that wire out of my a**” after someone attempts to plug a cable into it.

Rachel, Jack & Ashley Too aka "ashley too the hands free speaker that screams back at you"*

*(batteries not included) pic.twitter.com/Fbdc08N3u2 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 21, 2019

Release Date

Black Mirror season five will hit Netflix on Wednesday 3rd June.

Cast

Anthony Mackie of Avengers: Infinity War is just one of the names in the new season of Black Mirror, with Miley Cyrus of course the new addition everyone’s talking about.

The series also stars Fleabag’s Andrew Scott, as well as actors Yahya Abdul-Mateen, Damson Idris, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff, Angourie Rice, Madison Davenport and Ludi Lin.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Netflix News