Netflix UK Respond After Viewers Complain New Black-Led TV Show Additions Are Only Available In The US

Netflix US are adding a string of black-led TV shows not yet available on the UK version. Picture: Netflix / IMDB/CBS

Netflix have told subscribers ‘we hear you’, after the platform began trending for not adding a string of black-led TV shows to its UK site when they were added to the US version.

Netflix USA’s list of new TV show additions went viral on Wednesday afternoon, after users questioned why the same black-led shows weren’t being added to the UK version of the streaming platform.

One of Netflix’s accounts, titled Strong Black Lead, announced series including Sister Sister and Half & Half would be added to its USA platform throughout August, September, and October.

The list of shows are:

Moesha - Aug 1

The Game S1-3 - Aug 15

Sister Sister - Sept 1

Girlfriends - Sept 11

The Parkers - Oct 1

Half & Half - Oct 15

One on One - Oct 15

I happy for y’all but UK Netflix needs these too, please https://t.co/h6TWQfhSpI — Pusha C# (@grisuy) July 29, 2020

Black ppl exist in the UK Netflix. Please, abeg, have mercy. https://t.co/VGAl2IOPXV — Olive (@Olivedaniels_) July 29, 2020

Irish and Uk Netflix next pleaseee black people exist there tooo thank youuuuu https://t.co/2XjL6dyQJn — ડ𝕥ꫀρꫝꪖꪀⅈꫀ ミ☆ (@slaywani) July 29, 2020

However, the fact the popular series won’t be available for UK viewers on Netflix anytime soon has caused controversy.

“Black people exist in the UK Netflix. Please, abeg, have mercy,” one person replied.

Another UK viewer replied: “This is what we need too! Got excited for no reason.”

“I’m happy for y’all but UK needs these too, please,” agreed another.

Netflix have already responded to fans’ complaints, saying the titles aren’t yet available over here.

“To those of you in UK/IE: Unfortunately these titles aren't currently available here, but we hear you and will let you know if anything changes,” they wrote.

Netflix UK responded to viewers' complaints. Picture: Netflix/Twitter

When Netflix announced the new list of titles being added, they also added a video montage from each of the show’s stars to announce the news.

Tia Mowry, who stars in Sister, Sister and The Game, Valarie Pettiford, from sitcom Half & Half, and Jilll Marie Jones from Girlfriends, were among the celebs telling fans how ‘humbled and honoured’ they are at the fact each of the series still have such a strong following.

