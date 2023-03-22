Michaela Coel And Anne Hathaway Are Starring In A Movie Together

Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel have been cast in a film together. Picture: Alamy

By Kathryn Knight

Michaela Coel and Anne Hathaway have been cast in a ‘pop melodrama’ film.

Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel are starring together in a movie directed by Green Knight director David Lowery, who has also written the script.

According to Deadline the film is an ‘epic pop melodrama’ following a fictional musician played by Hathaway and her relationship with a world-famous fashion designer, played by Coel.

If that wasn’t enough of a star-studded casting; Bleachers’ lead singer Jack Antonoff and pop icon Charli XCX will write original songs for the movie while Daniel Hart will compose the original score.

Anne Hathaway is starring in a new movie. Picture: Getty

Michaela Coel will star opposite Anne Hathaway. Picture: Getty

Announcing the news on Instagram on Tuesday, Charli wrote alongside a photo of herself and Jack: “Jack bout to get mothered.”

The film is apparently titled Mother Mary.

Michaela became a household name after writing and starring in TV series I May Destroy You in 2020. She went on to achieve global stardom as Aneka in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

She won numerous awards for I May Destroy You and made history as the first Black woman to win an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology series.

Michaela Coel has had an incredible few years in her career. Picture: Getty

The actress launched her career back in 2015 as Tracey in Chewing Gum, a semi-autobiographical comedy series she wrote herself about a teenager’s mishaps as she navigates adolescence.

Meanwhile, Anne has had a similarly busy few years, starring in TV mini series WeCrashed in 2022 and appearing in two films which have been released this year; Eileen and She Came to Me.

