Michaela Coel And Anne Hathaway Are Starring In A Movie Together
22 March 2023, 12:30
Michaela Coel and Anne Hathaway have been cast in a ‘pop melodrama’ film.
Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel are starring together in a movie directed by Green Knight director David Lowery, who has also written the script.
According to Deadline the film is an ‘epic pop melodrama’ following a fictional musician played by Hathaway and her relationship with a world-famous fashion designer, played by Coel.
Florence Pugh And Andrew Garfield Are Starring In A New Film Together
If that wasn’t enough of a star-studded casting; Bleachers’ lead singer Jack Antonoff and pop icon Charli XCX will write original songs for the movie while Daniel Hart will compose the original score.
Announcing the news on Instagram on Tuesday, Charli wrote alongside a photo of herself and Jack: “Jack bout to get mothered.”
The film is apparently titled Mother Mary.
Michaela became a household name after writing and starring in TV series I May Destroy You in 2020. She went on to achieve global stardom as Aneka in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
She won numerous awards for I May Destroy You and made history as the first Black woman to win an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology series.
The actress launched her career back in 2015 as Tracey in Chewing Gum, a semi-autobiographical comedy series she wrote herself about a teenager’s mishaps as she navigates adolescence.
Meanwhile, Anne has had a similarly busy few years, starring in TV mini series WeCrashed in 2022 and appearing in two films which have been released this year; Eileen and She Came to Me.
