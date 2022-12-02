'Love Is Blind' Series 2 Star Iyanna Breaks Down After Divorce From Husband Jarrette Is Finalised

By Kathryn Knight

Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones from Love Is Blind series two are officially divorced.

Iyanna McNeely took to TikTok this week to share that her divorce from Jarrette Jones was complete.

The couple announced their split in August, after first meeting on Love Is Blind in April 2021, where they got engaged having never seen each other face to face.

In a TikTok posted on Wednesday Iyanna broke down as she discussed her ‘grief’ over the end of her marriage.

Struggling to get her words out she said: “It’s official. Divorce really is like a grief and as much as people laugh at how long we were married, I think my expectations made it real, my hope made it real, my effort made it real, my tears made it real.”

Iyanna added that she was crying for ‘that girl that I was at the beginning of this marriage when I was so hopeful and I had less baggage and I was optimistic and I was healed.’

She continued: “And I'm crying for that marriage that I thought could work. I’m crying for that man I believed he was, that man he convinced me he was in the beginning."

Iyanna suggested Jarrette seemed to change once the cameras stopped rolling.

“In between all that very scheduled filming there was good moments in there, there was connection and then cameras left and s*** hit the wall,” she went on.

“Don't get it twisted. I may be crying and I may be sad right now, but I'm happy that I'm moving forward. I’m happy that I’m out of something that no longer works for me, something that drained the life out of me."

Looking to the future, Iyanna said she’ll be focusing on her friends and family, finishing her video with: “I’m tired of being a f*****g sad girl.”

Iyanna and Jarrette announced their separation in August, saying in a statement their ‘lives are going in different directions.’

During the show, the couple clashed over his love of partying, but on the reunion episode they said they ‘had to compromise on their lifestyles’ and were still going strong.

