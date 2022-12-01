Love Is Blind’s SK Denies Cheating On Raven

SK denied cheating on Raven Ross. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

SK and Raven warmed our hearts when they revealed they’d reunited at the Love is Blind reunion, but just a few weeks later the fairytale romance fell apart.

SK was accused of cheating on girlfriend Raven during the Love Is Blind series 3 process after a woman on TikTok named Hannah Beth shared a video claiming they were in a relationship and had even been on holiday together.

Other women also claimed online to have dated him after the Love is Blind experiment.

Despite initially defending her ex-fiancé, Raven broke up with SK a few days after the cheating allegations emerged.

SK has now doubled down on the fact he didn’t cheat, claiming all his other ‘relationships’ were ‘casual’.

SK and Raven got back together ahead of the Love is Blind reunion. Picture: Netflix

Raven Ross and SK are no longer together. Picture: Raven Ross/Instagram

“All the allegations about me cheating are false,” he told Life & Style, adding that he and Hannah Beth were never officially together.

“At no point did we consider each other boyfriend and girlfriend. She is not my ex … The situation between Hannah and I was never formal.”

He also said ‘people don’t realise’ that he and Raven split after the show.

SK continued: “A lot of people have misconceptions about the timeline of our relationship.”

Raven Ross and SK hit it off after a meeting from within pods. Picture: Netflix

SK said no to Raven at the altar. Picture: Netflix

In October, Hannah Beth called SK her ‘ex’ in a TikTok that quickly went viral.

She claimed they dated in 2019 and reunited in 2021 shortly after filming for Love is Blind series 3 wrapped.

In the video she included photos of them on holiday together.

“When your ex takes you to Europe and talks about getting back together, but on the trip you find out he has a fiancée from a reality show he did on Netflix, but then he tells you it’s all fake and for the [money],” she wrote in the now-deleted video.

Another woman claimed she and SK dated after meeting on Hinge.

SK and Raven split after he said ‘I do not’ at the altar on their wedding day, however, they got back together some weeks later as boyfriend and girlfriend.

The couple announced their split just a few weeks after the show aired on Netflix.

