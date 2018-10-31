Netflix Just Turned 'The Kissing Booth' Into A Horror For Halloween

31 October 2018, 17:31

'The Kissing Booth' is one of the best Netflix films we've seen this year, but now it's gonna give us actual nightmares!

When it comes to Netflix bangers, 'The Kissing Booth' is one of our absolute faves of 2018 - it filled as with ALL the happiness when it was first released - so why did Netflix have to ruin it all.

> The Kissing Booth Author Reveals Secret Cameo In The Netflix Movie

Whilst we appreciate the effort it took to create this terrifying piece of video brilliance, we're not sure Molly Ringwald, Joey King or Joel Courtney had in mind when they signed up to the show.

The Kissing Booth was given a Halloween makeover
The Kissing Booth was given a Halloween makeover. Picture: Instagram

Of course people on YouTube were quick to comment about the new trailer, with one writing 'I never thought that you could turn one of the sweetest love movies into a horror movie', whilst another added 'Lol this would actually be so good as a horror'.

The best comment renamed the entire thing to 'The Killing Booth' and now we love the whole thing and want an entire horor version of this awesome film.

> Want Tickets To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball Before Anyone Else? Download Our App Now To Access Pre-Sale!

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Kissing Booth was transformed into a horror film by Netflix

Netflix Just Turned 'The Kissing Booth' Into A Horror For Halloween
James Argent was taken to hospital after crashing his motorbike for a second time

TOWIE's James 'Arg' Argent Shares Photo From Hospital After Moped Crash
Capital's Jingle Bell Ball is back!

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Is Back – How To Access Presale, Buy Tickets & All The Info!
Justin Bieber shaved his hair off ahead of releasing new music

Justin Bieber Shaved His Head Just Days Ahead Of Brand New Music
The pair have apparently been dating for over a year

Hailee Steinfeld Opens Up About Falling In Love & Says 'There's Nothing That Compares'

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Cardi B & Nicki Minaj are feuding.

Nicki Minaj & Cardi B’s Feud Explained – A Timeline Of The Rappers’ Difficult Relationship
Ariana Grande's real hair is actually curly

Ariana Grande's Natural Hair: Here's What Her Curly Hair Looks Like
Ariana Grande net worth

Ariana Grande Net Worth: Earnings And Career Revealed

Corey Gamble is dating Kris Jenner.

Who Is Kris Jenner’s Boyfriend? Everything You Need To Know About Corey Gamble
The most successful Love Island contestants of all time, from Amber Davies to Dani Dyer

Love Island: The Most Succesful & High-Paid Contestants Of All Time