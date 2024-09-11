How Jack Whitehall ‘Flunked’ His Audition For Harry Potter

11 September 2024, 10:15

Jack Whitehall auditioned for Harry Potter as a child
Jack Whitehall auditioned for Harry Potter as a child. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kathryn Knight

"It was a great example of how nepotism doesn’t work."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jack and his dad Michael Whitehall joined Capital Breakfast on Wednesday morning to talk about their new TV show Fatherhood with my Father and the guys got chatting about the new series of Harry Potter which is currently looking for students to audition.

The auditions for the new show had Jack reminiscing on the time he auditioned for the movies as a child, telling his dad he “really wanted to be Harry Potter”.

However, things didn’t go as planned…

He told us: “I went to a school where they had an open audition at the school and the casting directors were gonna come and they were gonna do this audition.

“And I told Michael I’d love to go and audition for Harry Potter and he was a casting agent at the time. He said, ‘oh no, no one ever gets cast from those, complete waste of time, don’t worry’ – nepotism at work – ‘I’ll get you an interview with a casting director and you can do a one on one audition.’

Jack Whitehall with his dad Michael Whitehall
Jack Whitehall with his dad Michael Whitehall. Picture: Getty

“So he drove down, pulled me out of school and took me to my audition. I hadn’t actually read the book so I completely flunked it.”

Michael fumed: “You didn’t read the book! I did all that for you. I got you out of school, I got one of the top casting directors in the UK to give you an individual one to one interview. You got the book two weeks in advance… so that you could prepare.”

Jack revealed he ‘flunked’ the opportunity when he mentioned ‘Orcs’ which are famously from the Lord of the Rings and not Hogwarts…

He recalled: “I got asked a coupe of questions, I think I made a reference to Orcs, so that was the moment I was rumbled. So I didn’t get the part, it was a great example of how nepotism doesn’t work. Because in the open casting that anyone could apply for, Emma Watson auditioned and she got the part of Hermione.”

Jack and Michael Whitehall on Capital Breakfast
Jack and Michael Whitehall on Capital Breakfast. Picture: Global

Jack joked: “To make up for it, Michael was cast as Voldemort.”

Jordan, Chris and Sian asked Michael what career he’d hoped Jack would go into and he revealed he wanted him to become a barrister.

Watch the full interview with Jack and Michael Whitehall on Global Player now.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Chloe Burrows is the new host of the MAFS UK podcast

Chloe Burrows Joins MAFS UK As New Podcast Host

Get to know Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu

Who Plays Sylvie In Emily In Paris? 4 Facts On Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Including Age & Nationality
Ashley Park and Emily in Paris co-star Paul Forman are dating

Ashley Park And Paul Forman's Relationship And How Long They've Been Dating

Who will play Sophie Beckett in Bridgerton season 3?

Who Will Play Sophie Beckett In Bridgerton Season 4? Yerin Ha Confirmed As Lead

The Emily In Paris seaon 4 part 2 red carpets

The Emily In Paris Cast Grace The Red Carpet Ahead of Season 4 Part 2 Release

Alanna Gold doesn't own Pioneertown afterall

Selling Sunset’s Alanna Apologises For Falsely Claiming She Owns Pioneertown

Selling Sunset

James McAvoy unpacks his Speak No Evil character 'Paddy'

James McAvoy Explains How His New Thriller 'Speak No Evil' "Says Something About Society"

Margot Robbie attended her first red carpet since 'confirming' her pregnancy

Margot Robbie Gets Special Nickname After First Pregnant Red Carpet Appearance

Will there be a Selling The OC season 4? Here's everything we know

Will There Be A Selling The OC Season 4? Here's Everything We Know

Selling Sunset season 8 was filmed at the start of 2024

When Was Selling Sunset Season 8 Filmed?

Selling Sunset

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits