I’m A Celebrity: Vernon Kay And Ruthie Henshall Had Bust-Up Which Was Cut From The Show

1 December 2020, 11:59 | Updated: 1 December 2020, 12:05

Vernon Kay and Ruthie Henshall came to blows during an episode of I’m A Celebrity, in a scene which wasn’t aired.

TV presenter Vernon Kay and West End performer Ruthie Henshall had a bust-up during a trial on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! as tensions came to a head.

The campmates were taking part in one of the series’ tough challenges alongside Sir Mo Farah and Victoria Derbyshire when the spat happened.

Who’s Been Evicted From I’m A Celebrity 2020 So Far?

The celebrities were taking on The Serpent, which saw the foursome rolling a ball along a wooden plank which they moved to try and get it into a hole, in order to win treats from home.

Ruthie Henshall 'snapped' at Vernon Kay
Ruthie Henshall 'snapped' at Vernon Kay. Picture: ITV
Tensions rose as the celebrities tried to win treats from home
Tensions rose as the celebrities tried to win treats from home. Picture: ITV

A source has since told the tabloids Ruthie “snapped” at Vernon during the difficult task.

"Ruthie was just so desperate to get everyone their treat from home that in the heat of the moment she snapped at Vernon," the insider claimed.

"He was trying to be supportive but Ruthie clearly took it the wrong way and briefly barked back at him.

"Vernon sometimes goes into host mode, which is only natural given it's his day job, and she felt it was distracting her focus.

Ruthie Henshall and Vernon Kay came to blows
Ruthie Henshall and Vernon Kay came to blows. Picture: ITV
Vernon Kay and Ruthie Henshall made up afterwards
Vernon Kay and Ruthie Henshall made up afterwards. Picture: ITV

"They are all good mates and have lived in each others' pockets for more than two weeks. So it's only natural that with the high moments there will also be fractious ones."

The source added everyone was mates again shortly after.

Ruthie said after the trial the task was “almost impossible. It’s crazy hard.”

Later on in the evening Giovanna Fletcher was seen upset as she missed out on her letter from home.

> Download Our Free App For Loads Reality TV News!

More News

See more More News

Gigi Hadid's baby girl is here. But when was she born?

When Did Gigi Hadid Have Her Baby?

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik's baby was welcomed in September. Here's a look at her name theories...

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik’s Baby Name Theories Revealed

Harry Styles was the first to know co-star Nick Kroll was engaged

Harry Styles Was First To Know About 'Don't Worry Darling' Co-Star Nick Kroll's Proposal

Gigi Hadid has confused fans with a photograph of her baby bump and some now think she's pregnant again.

Is Gigi Hadid Pregnant Again?

Millie Bobby Brown begs fans to respect her boundaries after horrible run in

WATCH: Millie Bobby Brown Begs Fans For Respect After Horrible Shopping Encounter

Gigi Hadid posted an adorable photo of Zayn Malik looking lovingly up at her

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Define The Look Of Love In Unseen Baby Bump Photos

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes announced The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Teases Something "Very Special" Ahead Of The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Exclusive
Dua Lipa helped throw a birthday party for Miley Cyrus

WATCH: Dua Lipa Throws A Birthday Party For Miley Cyrus

Exclusive
Billie Eilish spoke about filming 'Therefore I Am' music video

WATCH: Billie Eilish Shares Behind-the-Scenes Information From 'Therefore I Am' Video

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards imagine calling Harry Styles for a collaboration

WATCH: Little Mix Reenact Hiring Harry Styles To Feature On 'Breathe'

Exclusive
Anne-Marie spoke about writing songs with Niall Horan

WATCH: Anne-Marie Talks About Working With Niall Horan In The Studio

Exclusive
HRVY hinted at a relationship with Strictly's Maisie Smith

WATCH: HRVY Says "Who Knows?" About A Relationship With Strictly's Maisie Smith