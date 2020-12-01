I’m A Celebrity: Vernon Kay And Ruthie Henshall Had Bust-Up Which Was Cut From The Show

Vernon Kay and Ruthie Henshall came to blows during an episode of I’m A Celebrity, in a scene which wasn’t aired.

TV presenter Vernon Kay and West End performer Ruthie Henshall had a bust-up during a trial on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! as tensions came to a head.

The campmates were taking part in one of the series’ tough challenges alongside Sir Mo Farah and Victoria Derbyshire when the spat happened.

The celebrities were taking on The Serpent, which saw the foursome rolling a ball along a wooden plank which they moved to try and get it into a hole, in order to win treats from home.

Ruthie Henshall 'snapped' at Vernon Kay. Picture: ITV

Tensions rose as the celebrities tried to win treats from home. Picture: ITV

A source has since told the tabloids Ruthie “snapped” at Vernon during the difficult task.

"Ruthie was just so desperate to get everyone their treat from home that in the heat of the moment she snapped at Vernon," the insider claimed.

"He was trying to be supportive but Ruthie clearly took it the wrong way and briefly barked back at him.

"Vernon sometimes goes into host mode, which is only natural given it's his day job, and she felt it was distracting her focus.

Ruthie Henshall and Vernon Kay came to blows. Picture: ITV

Vernon Kay and Ruthie Henshall made up afterwards. Picture: ITV

"They are all good mates and have lived in each others' pockets for more than two weeks. So it's only natural that with the high moments there will also be fractious ones."

The source added everyone was mates again shortly after.

Ruthie said after the trial the task was “almost impossible. It’s crazy hard.”

Later on in the evening Giovanna Fletcher was seen upset as she missed out on her letter from home.

