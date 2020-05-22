How To Throw A Super Fun Virtual Watch-Along Party

Grab your pals and the popcorn! Picture: Getty

Promoted by NOW TV

Here’s how to throw a super fun virtual watch-along party…

If you've never thrown a virtual watch-along party before, you are missing out! Not only are they a fun way to hang out, they're also easy to set up, oh, and you don't have to share your snacks. WINNING!

Whether you want to get stuck into a gritty new box set, like Gangs of London, or relive a classic, like Game of Thrones, or have a movie night, with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, just follow these easy steps and let the good times with good friends roll.

What could be better than spending the night with Leo and Brad? Picture: NOWTV

Choose the perfect box set/movie

First of all, you need to find out what everybody is in the mood for. Do you want to choose a box set (maybe you could watch one episode on the same night each week?) or do you want to go for a movie?

Then it's time to pick a genre. Do you fancy having a bit of a sing-a-long to the music of Queen in Bohemian Rhapsody? Or maybe you're all in need of a good laugh? We recommend Brassic, if so! Or, hey, maybe you want a communal cry to I Know This Much Is True? You could always present your group chat with a couple of different options and then put it to a vote.

Set up a group chat specifically for memes

Who can remember life before memes? We most certainly can't. Memes make even the funniest shows and movies about ten times funnier so why not set up a group chat with your squad and encourage them to share the best ones they can find on the internet. Or better yet, get them to make some original ones! If you decide to watch a comedy, like Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, they'll practically write themselves.

So many memes, so little time. Picture: NOWTV

Dress up

You could make it a PJ party or go one step further and raid your fancy dress selection! Maybe you could throw an Elvis and Audrey party, Big Little Lies style? (Don't forget to take plenty of selfies for the group chat!)

Make themed food and drinks

Does life get any better than watching Sex and the City, with your best girlfriends, with a Cosmopolitan in hand? We think not. If you can't be bothered cooking, maybe you could each order a takeaway? The 2020 documentary McMillion$ is bound to have you craving a side of fries with all that drama!

Don't forget to make sure everyone who's invited to your watch-along party has access to the show or movie you've chosen.

With NOW TV, you’ll be able to stream the latest and best TV, from award-winning movies to binge-worthy box sets. So make sure all your friends have planned ahead and are ready for an epic night in. Click here to find out more.

And, for your chance to win an epic tech package, including a NOW TV Smart Stick with 12 months' Entertainment & Sky Cinema Passes, a 49" UHD TV, LG Sound Bar and an iPad 10.2", click here.

> Download Our App For All The Latest TV & Film News