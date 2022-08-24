Your Complete Guide To House of the Dragon: The Cast, Books, Premiere, Release Date & More

House of the Dragon. Picture: NOW

By Capital FM

Return to Westeros for the release of House of the Dragon, streaming weekly on NOW.

The most anticipated show of the year, House of the Dragon is set to splash across our screens this summer.

Game of Thrones fans have been patiently awaiting the return of Westeros, with the highly-anticipated prequel to the series boasting an utterly impressive cast including Matt Smith.

House of the Dragon is the prequel to the 59 Emmy award-winning series, Game of Thrones. Get ready to uncover the story of House Targaryen in this new series, with family feuds, dragons and the fight for power between the heirs to the throne...

Here is everything you need to know about House of the Dragon, from trailers, to its release date to its star-studded cast.

When does House of the Dragon come out?

You'll be glad to know that the wait is finally over!

House of the Dragon is streaming weekly on NOW. If you can’t wait a week until the next episode, jump back into Westeros and watch every episode of Game of Thrones with a NOW Entertainment Membership.

Is House of the Dragon based on a book?

Yes! House of the Dragon is adapted from George R. R. Martin's 2018 novel, Fire & Blood – whereas the original Game of Thrones series drew inspiration from the A Song of Ice and Fire books.

Fire & Blood delves into Westeros history and follows the roots of the central Targaryen dynasty centuries before Game of Thrones icon Daenerys Targaryen was even born!

The Hightower family play an important role in House of the Dragon. Picture: NOW

Will Prince Daemon Targaryen disturb the balance in Kings Landing? Picture: NOW

House of the Dragon takes over Leicester Square at the London Premiere

The cast of House of the Dragon stunned during London's premiere on 15 August, with Leicester Square getting a Westeros-inspired makeover – there was even the infamous Iron Throne on the red carpet!

Everyone from Matt Smith to Paddy Considine to Olivia Cooke was in attendance and wowed the crowds – look at how beautiful the cast looked!

Matt Smith sent fans reeling when he stepped out on the HOTD red carpet. Picture: Getty

Olivia Cooke wowed in red at London's House of the Dragon premiere. Picture: g

WATCH: Capital's Rob & Lauren dish on the first episode of House of the Dragon

Capital presenters Rob Howard and Lauren Layfield attended the premiere to watch the first episode of the Game of Thrones prequel and it's safe to say they were blown away!

Rob assured fans that they won’t be disappointed, saying: "I was so impressed. Game of Thrones is such a big franchise to live up to but it more than managed it.

"The characters were so interesting and well acted, and the action sequences had me jumping in my seat. Can't wait for the rest of the series."

Lauren couldn't contain her excitement: "So happy to see the return of Westeros in House of the Dragon! The first episode gives big drama, big action and big dragons with a cast of legendary actors and breakout stars.

"Can’t wait to see how things develop for the Targaryens…”

Rob and Lauren had a blast at the House of the Dragon premiere. Picture: Lauren Layfield/Instagram

Meet the cast of House of the Dragon

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen

Matt Smith leads House of the Dragon and gets the Targaryen treatment as he sports those unmistakable ice blonde locks!

The British heart throb portrays Prince Daemon Targaryen, an unrivalled warrior and dragonrider, who possesses the true blood of the dragon as brother to the King...

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen. Picture: Getty/NOW

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Emma D’Arcy's star is set to rise to new heights as they originate the role of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the Game of Thrones prequel.

Rhaenyra is the king’s first-born child and is of pure Valyrian blood, however, she must overcome the hardships that come with being a woman and a dragonrider.

Emma D’Arcy plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. Picture: Getty/NOW

Milly Alcock plays a young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. Picture: Getty

Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen

Paddy Considine has been racking up credits in his film and TV career for over 20 years, and now he will be playing the royal role of King Viserys Targaryen in the House of the Dragon series.

Viserys was chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen and during his rule, he wishes to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy.

Paddy Considine plays King Viserys Targaryen. Picture: Getty/NOW

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower

Welsh actor Rhys Ifans has taken on the character of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King.

Ser Otto loyally and faithfully serves both his king and his realm as Viserys fights threats to his rule on the throne.

Rhys Ifans plays Otto Hightower. Picture: Getty/NOW

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower

Olivia Cooke, who you may recognise from the likes of Ouija (2014) and Ready Player One (2018) will be acting as Alicent Hightower.

Alicent is the daughter of Otto Hightower, the aforementioned Hand of the King, and the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms. She was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen.

Olivia Cooke plays Alicent Hightower. Picture: Getty/NOW

Emily Carey plays a young Alicent Hightower. Picture: Getty

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, “The Sea Snake”

Steve Toussaint portrays Corlys, the Lord of House Velaryon, a bloodline as old as the Targaryen family. Also known as “The Sea Snake,” Lord Corlys built his house into a powerful seat that is even richer than the Lannisters and that claims the largest navy in the world.

Steve Toussaint plays Lord Corlys Velaryon. Picture: Getty/NOW

