Heartstopper season 4: Release date, cast, book spoilers and news about the Netflix show

3 October 2024

Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Will there be a Heartstopper season 4? Here's what happens in the graphic novels after season 3 ends.

Heartstopper season 3 has left fans desperate for more of Charlie and Nick but is Heartstopper season 4 happening?

Heartstopper season 3 is the Netflix show's most mature season yet. Picking up where season 2 leaves off, season 3 tackles everything from sex to eating disorders with Joe Locke, Kit Connor and the rest of the cast delivering some brilliant performances. However, season 3 also ends with some huge questions that have been left unanswered.

Has Heartstopper been renewed for season 4 though? Here's everything we know so far about Heartstopper season 4 including the release date, cast, trailers, spoilers from the books and news about the future of the Netflix show.

When does Heartstopper season 4 come out?

Watch the Heartstopper season 3 trailer

Will there be a Heartstopper season 4?

There is currently no word from Netflix on whether or not there will be another season of Heartstopper. However, with the show ending on a bit of a cliffhanger and more graphic novels to adapt, we imagine that Netflix will be keen to continue Charlie and Nick's story. A renewal will likely depend on how popular season 3 is.

Like most Netflix shows, we should receive an announcement about the future of Heartstopper within the next few months.

When does Heartstopper season 4 come out?

We won't get a Heartstopper season 4 release date until we know the show has been renewed but it's possible that we won't have to wait long for more. As it stands, Netflix have released a new season of Heartstopper every single year since 2022. In other words, season 4 could drop as soon as late 2025.

Like the first three seasons, we imagine that season 4 would also have eight 30-40 minutes episodes.

WARNING: HEARTSTOPPER SEASON 3 SPOILERS BELOW

Will there be a Heartstopper season 4?
Will there be a Heartstopper season 4? Picture: Netflix

Who is in the Heartstopper season 4 cast?

With university now looming over many of our favourite Heartstopper characters, it's currently unclear how that will affect and impact the cast going forward. Nick might go to Leeds and Elle has revealed that she wants to move to Berlin. That being said, the main cast will likely all return. Here's the full list:

  • Joe Locke - Charlie
  • Kit Connor - Nick
  • Yasmin Finney as Elle
  • William Gao - Tao
  • Corinna Brown - Tara
  • Kizzy Edgell - Darcy
  • Tobie Donovan - Isaac
  • Jenny Walser - Tori
  • Leila Khan - Sahar
  • Rhea Norwood - Imogen
  • Fisayo Akinade - Mr Ajayi
  • Chetna Pandya - Coach Singh

With Olivia Colman skipping Heartstopper season 3 due to scheduling conflicts, it's currently unclear if she will be back in season 4. Depending on how many seasons of Heartstopper are left, we imagine that Olivia will want to return to properly bid farewell to the show with a final appearance at some point.

Heartstopper season 4 book plot: What will happen?

As Heartstopper season 3 was based on a mix of the graphic novels Heartstopper: Volume 4 and Volume 5, season 4 could mark the end of the show. If so, it would likely adapt the rest of Volume 5 and the upcoming, final graphic novel: Heartstopper: Volume 6.

A release date for Volume 6 is yet to be announced but author Alice Oseman has teased that it will follow Charlie and Nick as their school year comes to an end and Charlie decides to go to Leeds for university. Can they make a long distance relationship work?

Heartstopper season 4 book plot: What will happen?
Heartstopper season 4 book plot: What will happen? Picture: Netflix

Is there a Heartstopper season 4 trailer?

Netflix are yet to release a Heartstopper season 4 trailer but we'll update you as soon as there is one.

