Will There Be A Harry Potter TV Series? Warner Bros' Statement And All The Details

26 January 2021, 10:24

A Harry Potter TV series is reportedly in the early stages of development
A Harry Potter TV series is reportedly in the early stages of development. Picture: PA

By Kathryn Knight

Warner Bros have spoken out after reports suggested HBO Max was developing a Harry Potter TV series.

Harry Potter fanatics got super excited this week after The Hollywood Reporter suggested in an article the JK Rowling franchise was getting its own TV series.

Harry Potter’s Neville Longbottom Actor Matthew Lewis Finds It ‘Painful’ To Rewatch Himself In The Movies

The report claimed HBO Max were in the early development stage of the wizarding series, but writers or talent are yet to be assigned to the “live action” project.

The Harry Potter franchise is worth billions
The Harry Potter franchise is worth billions. Picture: PA

HBO Max and Warner Bros later released a statement in response to the claims, saying: “There are no Harry Potter series in development at the studio or on the streaming platform.”

But what does this mean and will there be a Harry Potter TV series?

The Hollywood Reporter claimed a potential Harry Potter TV series has been discussed in meetings and conversations are still underway, as the studio are apparently keen to explore the wizarding world even more.

But given the joint statement from HBO Max and Warners, it doesn’t look like the show is something Potterheads will get to see any time soon.

The seven Harry Potter books were made into eight feature films
The seven Harry Potter books were made into eight feature films. Picture: PA

JK Rowling’s franchise is one of Warners’ most valuable pieces after the books were adapted as eight feature films, making $7 billion (£52 billion) worldwide.

In the meantime, fans can look forward to more Fantastic Beasts prequels, with the third set for release next year and more rumoured to come after that.

There’s also a video game being released; Hogwarts Legacy, which will be released on PS5 in 2022 and will see players navigate the magic school in the 1800s.

