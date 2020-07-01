Gogglebox Star Shaun Malone Reveals He Nearly Died At 15 After A Stroke Left Him Brain Damaged

1 July 2020, 13:28 | Updated: 1 July 2020, 15:36

Shaun Malone has opened up about his near-death experience
Shaun Malone has opened up about his near-death experience. Picture: Channel 4 / Getty

Gogglebox star Shaun Malone has opened up on his life-threatening brain damage as a teenager.

Shaun, who is part of the Malone family on Gogglebox, spoke about his terrifying experience of brain damage as a teenager which left him close to death.

Speaking on Coaching from the Sofa podcast, Shaun, now 24, explained he developed a sinus infection at 15 which developed into a brain infection.

The Cast Of Celebrity Gogglebox 2020: The Famous Faces Joining The New Series

His parents were told he had a less than 10 per cent chance of surviving at the time, after the condition put him into a coma.

The Malones are a favourite family on Gogglebox
The Malones are a favourite family on Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

Shaun recalled: “In 2010 I got sinusitis and in some way, the infection found its way back to my brain.

“My brain started swelling and my skull started crushing it so my mum took me to A&E saying, 'Look he’s poorly!’ and they said it was sinusitis.”

The TV star recalled how he collapsed at home and later ended up with brain damage, with doctors warning his parents he’d be unable to move parts of his body while recovering.

He continued: “And then I collapsed one day at home and I ended up going into a coma and they said to my mum and dad that I had a less than ten per cent chance of living.”

Shaun Malone is part of the Manchester United Foundation
Shaun Malone is part of the Manchester United Foundation. Picture: Getty

"I was in a coma for a few weeks – and they said to my mum and dad, 'Shaun’s got brain damage, we don’t know what the brain damage is or how it’ll affect him or if it’s going to be really bad’.”

Shaun said when he woke up, he was unable to move parts of his left side and his memory was also affected.

"And when I woke up my brain damage affected me in some ways, like my memory but mostly the way it affected me was with my left side. I essentially had a stroke, I couldn’t move my left arm, my left leg, even the left side of my face." 

He added in the podcast that joining the Manchester United Foundation has seriously improved his mental health and confidence, after he started playing disability football.

Shaun’s recovery was documented at the time on ITV series Children’s Hospital and the family have mentioned the terrifying experience on Gogglebox in the past.

The 24-year-old didn’t star on the latest series of Gogglebox as he discovered his girlfriend is pregnant just before lockdown began, leaving him unable to travel between homes.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

Rizzle Kicks' Jordan Stephens is dating Jade Thirlwall

Who Is Jordan Stephens? Jade Thirlwall’s Rizzle Kicks Star 'Boyfriend'

The MTV VMAs will still be going ahead this year

How Will The 2020 VMAs Be Different This Year?

Love Island Australia season one is on UK TV now

Does Love Island Australia Have Casa Amor? What To Expect From Season One

Zara McDermott shared before and after photos of her bloated stomach

Love Island’s Zara McDermott Praised For ‘Real’ Before & After Pictures As She Shares Bloated Stomach On Instagram
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson started dating in 2016

Are Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Together? Engagement & Relationship Rumours

Tiktok video shows Glee using dummies in crowd scenes

TikTok Reveals Glee Using Dummies In Audience Instead Of Actors & People Are Freaked Out

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

Exclusive
Young T & Bugsey spoke about the importance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: Young T & Bugsey Explain Why All Lives Matter Is Problematic To #BlackLivesMatter

Exclusive
RAYE shared her support for #BlackLivesMatter protestors

WATCH: RAYE Praises "Mind-Blowing" Protesters Supporting #BlackLivesMatter Movement

Exclusive
KSI shared his thoughts about the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: KSI Admits He "Has To Work Twice As Hard As A White Person" During #BlackLivesMatter Movement
Exclusive
Niall Horan has sent Sam Fischer topless videos

WATCH: Sam Fischer And Niall Horan Send Each Other Topless Videos