Sophie Kasaei Reveals She Had “Suicidal Thoughts” After Being Sacked From Geordie Shore & Getting Into Debt

12 December 2018, 11:28

Sophie Kasaei revealed her struggles with depression.
Sophie Kasaei revealed her struggles with depression. Picture: Instagram

The Geordie Shore star revealed that she suffered from depression after her parents messy divorce, getting into debt and being sacked from the reality show.

Sophie Kasaei might be riding high right now, but she revealed that she has suffered some pretty dark times in the past few years, and considered suicide when things went wrong in her life.

Charlotte Crosby Reveals Broken Nose After Freak Accident Leaves Her Injured

She told Closer magazine that she suffered from depression after she was sacked from Geordie Shore, her parents got divorced and she lost £70,000 of her life savings after her fashion and beauty boutique failed.

She revealed, “I felt like I'd lost everything and I was left thinking, ‘What else can go wrong?’

“I was going out partying to take my mind off it and staying out for days on end. I had depression, and I started getting suicidal thoughts. I just didn't want to be here anymore.”

Sophie Kasaei revealed she had suicidal thoughts.
Sophie Kasaei revealed she had suicidal thoughts. Picture: Instagram

Sophie had been sacked from Geordie Shore in 2013 after she was caught using a racial slur but was later invited back for a reunion special before becoming a regular cast member once again.

She credits that with turning her life around, explaining, “The reaction from the public was great and then they asked me back full time.

“I felt like I was being given a second chance at life, I was so grateful. I started taking care of myself more, too, so I felt better in that way as well. I'm so much happier. I lost three-and-a-half stone by the end of last year, which boosted my confidence.

“Me and my mum have been spending lots of time together and I am helping her to find her happiness. I just try to be grateful and positive and appreciate what I have.”

She revealed to the Daily Mail recently that her weight fluctuates a lot while filming, explaining, “When I'm in Geordie Shore that's just a time where I have to accept I will put weight on.

“It's my job at that moment in time, I will have to get on with it and when I get out, that's the time to get fit again.For the couple of weeks I'm filming obviously I don't eat as much as I used to after a night out, I will get chicken thighs instead of a pizza or kebab.

“I try to maintain my weight and when I get out I try to get fit again. I have to admit it's not the healthiest thing for my weight to go up and down, but it's my job.”

Download Our App For All The Latest Geordie Shore News!

Latest News

See more Latest News

What Disney live-action remake should you watch?

QUIZ: What Disney Live-Action Remake Should You Watch?

Brandi Cyrus has confirmed Miley Cyrus for Black Mirror season five

Miley Cyrus Will Star In A Black Mirror Episode Confirms Older Sister Brandi Cyrus

Miley Cyrus

Ariana Grande's dropping 'Imagine' thursday

Ariana Grande's 'Imagine' Drops Tomorrow & We Can't Handle The Excitement

Ariana Grande

Jess Glynne performing on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018

Jess Glynne – ‘I'll Be There’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

Jess Glynne

Jess Glynne on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018

Jess Glynne – ‘All I Am’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

Jess Glynne

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Nicki Minaj has been linked to some equally big names.

Nicki Minaj’s Complete Dating History – All Her Exes From Drake to Meek Mill And More

Nicki Minaj

Strictly's Joe Sugg & Dianne Buswell dating rumours

Strictly's Joe Sugg & Dianne Buswell: All The Reasons Fans Think They're Dating
Sunday Jingle Bell Ball performances 2018

Jingle Bell Ball 2018: All The Hottest Photos From Sunday's Performances

Jingle Bell Ball

Sunday Jingle Bell Ball 2018 red carpet looks from Cheryl, Little Mix & more

The Hottest Jingle Bell Ball Sunday Red Carpet Looks From Little Mix, Cheryl & More

Jingle Bell Ball

Cheryl's hit the Jingle Bell Ball red carpe in white feathered outfit

Cheryl Tops Best Dressed In White Feathered Dress On Jingle Bell Ball Red Carpet

Cheryl