Gen V will say goodbye to Chance Perdomo's Andre following his tragic passing. Picture: Prime Video

By Katie Louise Smith

"We’re not trying to replace him because we can’t."

After making it clear that Gen V would not be recasting the role of Andre Anderson following Chance Perdomo's tragic death, creator Eric Kripke has now confirmed that the show will see Andre pass away at the start of next season.

In March 2024, Chance Perdomo sadly passed away as a result of a motorcycle accident. He was just 27 years old.

At the time of his death, Chance was getting ready to film the second season of the Prime Video series. Production was postponed indefinitely to allow cast and crew to mourn Chance's passing, and now the team is ready to share what the future looks like for the series after the devastating loss of their friend and co-worker.

Speaking to TV Line, Eric Kripke has explained how the show plans to approach Chance – and Andre's – absence.

Chance Perdomo's Andre will be written out of Gen V season 2 following his tragic death. Picture: Alamy

On May 5th, the producers of Gen V released a statement confirming that they would not be recasting Chance's character. Instead, they opted to take "the time and space to re-craft our Season 2 storylines as we begin production in May."

Filming on season 2 started three weeks ago, and the decision has been made to say goodbye to Chance's Andre.

"First, it’s just so unbelievably tragic, and my heart goes out to his family," Kripke told the outlet. "We’re not trying to replace him because we can’t. We’re playing the character’s death on the show."

"So it’s very heavy and it’s really emotionally difficult for the cast. And we’re just trying to honor Chance as best we can."

At the end of Gen V season 1, Chance's Andre was a key part of the cliffhanger ending that saw a handful of characters trapped in a mysterious room with no doors.

While speaking about the start of season 2, Kripke was hesitant to tease anything about how it'll all unfold because it ties heavily into The Boys season 4's finale. "That will lead right into Gen V," Kripke said of the mothership series' final episode.

So, for those wanting a better understanding of what Gen V season 2 might look like, you'll have to tune in to The Boys. And however the show decides to handle Andre's absence will no doubt be something that honours Chance's memory in the best way possible.

