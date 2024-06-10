Gen V Creator Reveals How Season 2 Will Approach Chance Perdomo's Andre Following His Death

10 June 2024, 16:34

Gen V will say goodbye to Chance Perdomo's Andre following his tragic passing
Gen V will say goodbye to Chance Perdomo's Andre following his tragic passing. Picture: Prime Video
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

"We’re not trying to replace him because we can’t."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After making it clear that Gen V would not be recasting the role of Andre Anderson following Chance Perdomo's tragic death, creator Eric Kripke has now confirmed that the show will see Andre pass away at the start of next season.

In March 2024, Chance Perdomo sadly passed away as a result of a motorcycle accident. He was just 27 years old.

At the time of his death, Chance was getting ready to film the second season of the Prime Video series. Production was postponed indefinitely to allow cast and crew to mourn Chance's passing, and now the team is ready to share what the future looks like for the series after the devastating loss of their friend and co-worker.

Speaking to TV Line, Eric Kripke has explained how the show plans to approach Chance – and Andre's – absence.

Chance Perdomo's Andre will be written out of Gen V season 2 following his tragic death
Chance Perdomo's Andre will be written out of Gen V season 2 following his tragic death. Picture: Alamy

On May 5th, the producers of Gen V released a statement confirming that they would not be recasting Chance's character. Instead, they opted to take "the time and space to re-craft our Season 2 storylines as we begin production in May."

Filming on season 2 started three weeks ago, and the decision has been made to say goodbye to Chance's Andre.

"First, it’s just so unbelievably tragic, and my heart goes out to his family," Kripke told the outlet. "We’re not trying to replace him because we can’t. We’re playing the character’s death on the show."

"So it’s very heavy and it’s really emotionally difficult for the cast. And we’re just trying to honor Chance as best we can."

Watch the Gen V trailer

At the end of Gen V season 1, Chance's Andre was a key part of the cliffhanger ending that saw a handful of characters trapped in a mysterious room with no doors.

While speaking about the start of season 2, Kripke was hesitant to tease anything about how it'll all unfold because it ties heavily into The Boys season 4's finale. "That will lead right into Gen V," Kripke said of the mothership series' final episode.

So, for those wanting a better understanding of what Gen V season 2 might look like, you'll have to tune in to The Boys. And however the show decides to handle Andre's absence will no doubt be something that honours Chance's memory in the best way possible.

WATCH: Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

The Love Island villa is decorated for the show during filming

Where Is The Series 11 Love Island Villa In 2024?

Love Island

Tom Clare and Molly Smith won Love Island All Stars 2024

Love Island Molly Smith And Tom Clare’s Relationship Timeline - A Closer Look

Love Island

Get to know Love Island bombshell Omar

5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Omar Nyame Including Age, Job & Famous Friend

Love Island

Love Island's Harriet Blackmore has completely transformed since her pre-villa days

Love Island's Harriett Blackmore Before The Villa & A Closer Look At Her Transformation

Love Island

Fans are convinced Joey Essex has been faking feelings for Love Island star Samantha Kenny

Joey Essex And Samantha Kenny Have Love Island Fans Saying One Thing

Love Island

Love Island 2024 made history bringing Joey Essex in as a celebrity bombshell

Every Love Island 2024 Bombshell From Joey Essex To Omar Nyame

Love Island

Here's who's going to be on Love Island 2024

Meet Love Island 2024's Summer Contestants: The Complete Line-Up

Love Island

These are the Love Island 2024 couples

Who Is Coupled Up On Love Island 2024? Every Couple Listed

Love Island

Hunger Games fans share their dream casting for young Haymitch in new prequel movie

Here's Who Hunger Games Fans Want To Play Young Haymitch In New Prequel Movie

Joey has opened up about him mum passing

What Happened To Joey Essex's Mum? Everything He's Said About The Tragedy

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits