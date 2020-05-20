Gavin & Stacey's Pam Is Hosting A Virtual Quiz About The Show- Here's How You Can Join It!

Pam is hosting a Gavin & Stacey quiz on Thursday 21st May! Picture: Gavin & Stacey/ Getty Images

It's maybe the best news to come out of lockdown, as national treasure Pam and Gavin, from Gavin & Stacey, will be hosting a virtual quiz to raise money for Marie Curie.

Gavin & Stacey's legendary Pam is set to host a virtual quiz about the TV show in what might be the best thing we've heard in weeks, so clear your schedules because here's how you can join the quiz happening on Thursday, 21st May!

QUIZ: Answer 7 Questions & We'll Cast You In A Harry Styles Music Video

Alison Steadman, who plays Pam in the series is hosting a quiz all about James Corden and Ruth Jones's iconic series to raise oney for Marie Curie hospices, and has even let slip her on-screen son, Gavin played by Matthew Horne, will be joining her!

Speaking to Holly and Phil on This Morning, she said: "I was going to keep it a secret but then I thought no it would be great if everyone knew about it so my little Prince also known as Matt Horne will be joining me on the quiz."

She's the latest celeb to host a quiz for the charity, with Claire from Steps hosting a 90s themed quiz and Paul Chuckle doing a kids trivia quiz- all heroes in there own right, but we have a feeling Pam's is going to be the most joined on yet!

When is Pam's Gavin & Stacey quiz?

Pam's virtual quiz will take place on Thursday 21st May at 8:15pm, pencil it in!

Alison Steadman AKA Pam spotted filming Gavin And Stacey in Barry, Wales. Picture: Getty

How to join Pam's virtual Gavin & Stacey quiz?

As a fundraiser, everyone is urged to donate £5, if they can afford it, to Marie Curie, by texting NURSE to 70544.

To take part, head to the Marie Curie Facebook page and click 'interested' or 'going', either form a team with your household, on your own, or with friends and family online.

You'll have to mark yourself (no cheating!) and you can use the comment box to chat with our host and share your scores on the doors!

> Download Our App For All The Latest TV & Film News