Game Of Thrones Fans Can't Get Over Robin Arryn's Glow Up

20 May 2019, 12:27

Lino Facioli as Robin Arryn in Game Of Thrones
Lino Facioli as Robin Arryn in Game Of Thrones. Picture: HBO

Robin Arryn actor Lino Facioli has been absent from the show for a long time and made his long-awaited comeback in the final episode last night.

Before you continue reading this article, let it be known that there are Game Of Thrones spoilers within this article, so if you haven't watched the final episode, stop reading now!

Now that we've got that out of the way, let's talk about THAT scene with the one and only Robin Arryn...

With the massive events that unfolded in the final episode of the show, it was the appearance of Robin Arryn, played by actor Lino Facioli, which had fans of the show tweeting in their thousands.

Whilst Bran Stark was appointed as King Of Westeros, Lino's character Robin was present throughout the scene however he was looking a little older than when we last saw him.

And the fans were very happy to see him...

