Game Of Thrones Fans Are Convinced Arya Stark Will Get A Spin-Off Series

Game Of Thrones cast as they finished filming the latest season. Picture: Instagram/Emilia Clarke

All evidence points to a spin-off series for one of the show's biggest characters... first and foremost, this article is one massive spoiler.

We've already told you once... this article is a massive Game of Thrones spoiler. So, if you haven't watched the show before (or the last episode in particular) stop reading now.

Okay... now we've got that out of the way, let's begin...

WATCH: Would Joe Dempsie Spoil Game Of Thrones Or Torture A Superfan?

Arya Stark in season 8 of Game Of Thrones. Picture: Instagram/Game of Thrones

Wow... that final episode of GOT was intense! The ending has obviously had mixed reactions from die-hard fans however it was Maisie Williams' character Arya Stark's fate that has a lot of fans chomping at the bit for a brand new spin-off series.

As her brother Bran was appointed the King of Westeros and her sister took the title of Queen in the North, Maisie's character Arya set off on an adventure in a Stark-bannered ship.

In a scene featuring the four remaining Starks, Arya told her siblings Sansa, Jon and Bran, "I’m not going back north - what’s west of Westeros?”

Fans were quick to take to Twitter to express their NEED for an Arya Stark spin-off series....

Arya was the only good part of Season 8. Give us the spinoff. pic.twitter.com/fdqMgpLbUz — Riley McAtee (@RileyMcAtee) May 20, 2019

#GameofThrones If Arya got her own Spinoff I'd totally watch that. pic.twitter.com/38aGE8H1PS — Spriggs (@BlueKlok) May 20, 2019

raise your hand if you want an Arya spin off — Michelle Khare (@MichelleKhare) May 20, 2019

I'm down with a #GameOfThrones spinoff series following the adventures of Arya. Serious. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) May 20, 2019

Download our free app to keep up to date with all your TV news!