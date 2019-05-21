WATCH: Kit Harington Slams 'Game Of Thrones' Petition & Breaks Down In Final Table Read

Kit Harington breaks down at the final table reading for Game Of Thrones. Picture: Game Of Thrones HBO

SPOILERS: Jon Snow has been through a whole lot in 'Game Of Thrones' and Kit Harington couldn't contain his emotional at the final table read for the final ever episode.

Game Of Thrones's eternally troubled leading guy, Jon Snow, AKA Kit Harington broke down at the final table reading of the show at the moment he realised that he would **SPOILER** be the one to kill Daenerys, AKA his lover-Aunt, AKA Emilia Clarke and it's getting us all in our feelings.

After the show's finale aired, cast members including Sophie Turner and Kit have spoken out against the 'disrespectful' petition signed by over a million fans calling for the whole of series 8 to be 're-made' and been highly critical throughout the whole thing.

Kit told Esquire: "I think no matter what anyone thinks about this season - and I don't mean to sound mean about critics here - but whatever critic spends half an hour writing about this season and makes their [negative] judgement on it, in my head they can go f*** themselves."

In a trailer for a two hour documentary about the series finale called The Last Watch, viewers will be taken behind the scenes as the enormous crew work to create the spectacle that was the final series and the rollercoaster of emotion the cast experienced upon realised how the show would finally wrap up.

Kit, 32, can be seen getting emotional, with his hand over his mouth and tearing up as the cast sit around the table reading comforting each other and Sophie Turner gives him a sympathetic smile.

Sophie, AKA Sansa Stark also wasn't holding back talking about the critics, telling CNN:

"I think it's disrespectful to the crew, and the writers, and the filmmakers who have worked tirelessly over 10 years, and for 11 months shooting the last season."

"Like, 50-something night shoots. So many people worked so, so hard on it, and for people to just rubbish it because it's not what they want to see is just disrespectful."

