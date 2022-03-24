The 5 Biggest TV Shows & Movies To Stream This Month Including 'The Flight Attendant' And 'Joe vs Carole'

Joe vs Carole – streaming on NOW. Picture: Global / NOW

Promoted by NOW

From blockbusters like 'Fast & Furious 9' to shows we've been anticipating for months, such as 'Joe vs. Carole', the array of new streaming content available is just what we all need.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A new month means a new library full of movies and TV shows available to stream, ranging from gritty dramas like Bel-Air to gripping, action-packed movies you can't help but lose yourself in, such as Fast & Furious 9.

Capital's Niall Gray is sharing his TV Top Picks streaming on NOW which have his full attention this month...

Joe vs Carole

Joe vs Carole. Picture: NOW

The whole Tiger King saga was too entertaining and crazy to leave in 2020 so Joe vs Carole was number one on my watch list this month – and it was everything I wanted it to be.

It goes without saying we were all obsessed with Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin in lockdown, and the new show delves deeper into the untold story of their long-running feud. Big-cat rescuer Carole and zoo-owner Joe have been in conflict for over 10 years and we finally get to see how it all really began.

I also can’t get over how well the actors have been cast, they look and sound just like the originals we know and love!

Joe vs Carole is available to stream on NOW.

People Just Do Nothing: Big In Japan

People Just Do Nothing: Big In Japan. Picture: NOW

I am a massive fan of the People Just Do Nothing TV show and the movie did not disappoint!

I cannot wait to watch this again; I saw it for the first time in the cinema as soon as it was released, so I am very excited to watch it again on NOW from 27th March!

This film is a must-watch if you love the People Just Do Nothing show – you’re getting all the same hilarious characters, inside jokes and chaos, but for longer and on an even bigger scale! What’s not to like!?

We go on a journey with the guys seeing how a sudden wave of fame can cause problems and conflict with one another.

I wouldn’t have put Kurupt FM and Japan in the same category… but it's a combination we didn’t know we needed!

People Just Do Nothing: Big in Japan is available to stream from 27 March on NOW.

The Flight Attendant

The Flight Attendant. Picture: NOW

I absolutely loved The Flight Attendant, it's one of those rare shows that has your full attention the second you hit play.

I realised this show was going to be unpredictable after the iconic scene which sets the tone for the whole show. The main character, Cassie, wakes up in a hotel room with no memory of what happened the night before and with an unexpected surprise in the room with her.

It's gripping yet funny and full of suspense. It's a rollercoaster of emotions and every episode left me wanting more! If you consider yourself a bit of a detective this one is definitely for you!

Brace yourself for The Flight Attendant season 2!

The Flight Attendant is available to stream on NOW.

As you figure out your TV-streaming schedule, here's what else you might want to factor into your evenings this month.

Alongside a movie franchise favourite, a re-imagination of a beloved sitcom is also headed our way.

Fast and Furious 9

Fast & Furious 9. Picture: NOW

Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) is living the quiet life off the grid with Letty (Michelle Rodriquez) and his son, but as always their peaceful setting isn't far from being disturbed and danger is just around the corner. This time, the threat forces Dom to confront his past sins to save those he loves most.

John Cena, Charlize Theron and Tyrese Gibson also make their Fast & Furious debut.

Fast & Furious 9 is streaming on NOW.

Bel-Air

Bel-Air. Picture: NOW

The classic show you already know and love – flipped, turned upside down.

This gritty, dramatised version of the sitcom classic, executive produced by Will Smith, explores Will's journey from West Philadelphia to Bel-Air whilst also examining what it means to be a Black man in America.

Stream every episode of Bel-Air on NOW.

Watch unmissable entertainment this month and stream the TV you love, hand-picked by NOW. Plus, don't forget to vote for your top TV picks for a chance to win the ultimate home streaming setup.