Fans Want An 'Emily In Paris' & 'You' Netflix Crossover

28 October 2021, 15:39

Could we get a You X Emily in Paris crossover?
Could we get a You X Emily in Paris crossover? Picture: Netflix

By Savannah Roberts

After the season three finale of Netflix's 'You', everyone is saying the same thing about a potential crossover episode with 'Emily in Paris'...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Two of Netflix’s biggest original series are part of an enthusiastic discussion online from fans!

Despite the stark difference in genres, fans are calling for a You and Emily in Paris crossover…

Emily in Paris landed on Netflix in October last year, whereas You has dominated the streaming platform since its third season was released earlier this month.

Madre Linda In 'You' Holds An Easter Egg About Series 3

Due to a certain aspect of that electric finale of the Penn Badgley led thriller, everyone’s saying the same thing about the two hit television series.

Be warned… spoilers for You are ahead.

Could Joe Goldberg be in the 'Emily in Paris' universe?
Could Joe Goldberg be in the 'Emily in Paris' universe? Picture: Netflix

Why are fans drawing comparisons between the murderous drama that is You and the more light-hearted comedy that is Emily in Paris?

Well, the season three finale saw the character of Joe Goldberg go through many trials and tribulations, but one surprising detail of the episode is that he ends up in… you guessed it, Paris.

After tormenting the suburban town of Madre Linda, Joe relocated to France under a new alias in pursuit of his latest obsession.

'Emily in Paris' came out in October 2020
'Emily in Paris' came out in October 2020. Picture: Netflix
Fans are joking about Joe Goldberg appearing in season 2 of the comedy
Fans are joking about Joe Goldberg appearing in season 2 of the comedy. Picture: Netflix

It didn’t take long for fans to flock to Twitter to joke that Joe’s character is now in Emily’s domain.

One user wrote: "Sooo is Netflix gonna have an Emily in Paris x You crossover or what."

Another fan playfully posted: "I hope the plot of Season 4 of You is Joe murdering Emily in Paris."

It’s unlikely that we’ll get a crossover episode anytime soon but we can dream!

The long-awaited second season of Emily in Paris is arriving on December 22nd, whereas You has just been confirmed for a fourth instalment.

