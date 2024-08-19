Drake Bell Teases A Drake & Josh Reboot That's "A Little Different"

19 August 2024, 16:56

Drake Bell Says He Would "Love" To Do A Drake & Josh Reboot
Drake Bell Says He Would "Love" To Do A Drake & Josh Reboot. Picture: Michael Tran/Getty Images, Nickelodeon
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Will there be a Drake & Josh reboot? Here's what Drake Bell has said about the show coming back.

Drake Bell has revealed that he's been in talks with Josh Peck to do a Drake & Josh reboot.

Ever since Drake & Josh ended, there's been chatter about a reboot online. In 2019, Drake Bell teased that a reboot was in the works. However, he later explained that it fell through because of creative differences.

Speaking on the Drake & Janet podcast, Drake accused Josh of penning an offensive script that "parodied" his life and included lines that were "a direct insult" to Mexican people.

Now, Drake has confirmed that a reboot with Josh involved could still be on the cards.

Drake Bell confirms Josh Peck has reached out to him following backlash

Talking to The Patriot-News about a reboot, Drake said: "I would love to. We’ve talked about it. But I also didn’t want to do it when everyone was doing the reboots. It’s like, ‘Okay, of course, let’s do a reboot because everyone’s doing reboots...’ If we’re going to do something, it should be more special. Let’s hit ’em with a bang, instead of, ‘oh, another reboot.'”

He added: "I don’t think I would do us playing the characters from the show, or having [our sister] Meg. I think, luckily for us, it’s our names, so we can still play Drake and Josh. But I think it’d be funnier if we go on to doing other buddy comedies, you know. Something that is kind of a surprise, a little different. It would be more interesting."

Josh Peck and Drake Bell in Grandfathered
Josh Peck and Drake Bell in Grandfathered. Picture: ordin Althaus/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Studios via Getty Images

Drake and Josh mended their friendship privately this year after Drake came forward as a victim of sexual assault. In Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV docuseries, Drake identified himself as the unnamed minor in the 2004 sexual assault conviction of former Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck.

Speaking on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Drake said: 'After watching the documentary, he learned so much that I had gone through and I think he was just so sensitive and made sure to reach out to me privately rather than just going straight to social media."

Drake has also faced serious allegations of his own. In 2021, Drake pled guilty to child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. He said: "I accept this plea because my conduct was wrong. I'm sorry that the victim was harmed in any way."

