WATCH: Dove Cameron’s Terrifying Story From The Final Day Of Filming Descendants

19 September 2019, 10:11 | Updated: 19 September 2019, 10:40

Dove Cameron, her boyfriend Thomas Doherty and a giant killer chicken. What else do you need from a story.

Dove Cameron's story for this video may just be one of the craziest we've ever heard... mainly because it involves a killer chicken. Yup, you heard correctly, Dove Cameron and her boyfriend Thomas Doherty were chased by somebody dressed as a giant chicken after they wrapped the last day of filming Descendants 2.

BUT, who was in the costume? It's time to find out.

Dove Cameron Defends Her Bikini Videos On Instagram, “The Human Body Isn’t Offensive”

Dove Cameron takes part in 'Draw My Story'
Dove Cameron takes part in 'Draw My Story'. Picture: Capital

The Descendants star finished a short run on the West End show 'A Light In The Piazza' in London earlier as well as starring in the Descendants 3!

